Hugs Café summer fundraisers

Hugs Café and Hugs Greenhouse mission

Hugs Café and Hugs Greenhouse mission is “to create an inviting place of training and employment for adults with special needs, one which provides its employees with dignity, self-worth and respect in the community.” Starting in 2013, Hugs Café has been enhancing the lives of adults with special needs through employment at a sandwich restaurant. The success of the cafe has been explosive since its conception and founder Ruth Thompson is continuing the momentum by starting Hugs Greenhouse.

Why a greenhouse?

Simple: it’s another avenue to fulfill Hugs’ mission. The greenhouse will also be located in McKinney on 3054 County Rd. 205. Under the leadership of Bill Crump, the products of the greenhouse will consist of a variety of annuals and perennials. Some of the annuals include Vinca, Impatiens, Petunias, Pansies, Dianthus, Portulaca, Coleus, and more. A variety of Perennials will be grown such as ferns, grasses, ground covers, and more. Hugs Greenhouse will be open for business this fall.

Hugs Greenhouse fundraiser

In order to grow this new endeavor, Hugs Café and Hugs Greenhouse are hosting a fundraiser at Top Golf in Allen. This family-friendly event will be September 9th from 12 pm to 3 pm. include a silent auction, live games as well as food and beverages. To buy tickets for the fundraiser visit buildcharities.com/growhugs.

Hugs Café fundraiser

In addition to the Top Golf Fundraiser, Hugs Café is having its a Special Summer Social fundraiser on July 29 from 6 pm to 9 pm. This event is free to attend as long as you RSVP. There will be music, dancing, pizza and all the hugs you desire. It is also Hawaiian themed. To learn more about the event visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/events.

For more information about Hugs Café or Hugs Greenhouse visit hugscafe.org.

Image courtesy of Hugs