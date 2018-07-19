EVENT: Historic Downtown Plano Garage Sale, August 17-19

Shopping

Historic Downtown Plano Garage Sale, August 17-19

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Historic Downtown Plano Garage Sale

For the all of you that feel like you can’t afford art or artisanal products, I get it. Art is so expensive. But us Planoites are in luck. This year, Historic Downtown Plano will be hosting the first ever Historic Downtown Plano Garage Sale. From Friday, August 17th to Sunday, August 19th, over 20 shops from the arts district of Downtown Plano will be selling pieces up to 75% off. But that’s not all! Shoppers will also be able to enjoy refreshments and live music as they hunt down good deals.

Participating retailers include…

  • AAI Trophies & Awards (Friday and Saturday only; discounts, wine, and a raffle)
  • DMS Printing and Design
  • Dude, Sweet Chocolate
  • El Piropo
  • event1013
  • Holman Pottery (“Oops” Sale, Saturday only)
  • Hub Streat
  • La Foofaraw
  • Lyla’s: Clothing, Decor & More
  • Mila Delfin Jewelry
  • New Hope Christian Academy (lemonade stand, overstock books, and toys)
  • Old Community Well
  • Pipe & Palette Home Outfitters & Mixed Media Art Classes
  • Positive Indulgence (Friday evening only, discounts, raffle, refreshments)
  • Shinola (40-60% off Filson)
  • Sutton Place
  • Sweet Home Bath and Body
  • The Feathered Nest
  • XO Coffee Company
  • ZaLat

This list will continue to be updated on Downtown Plano’s website, so stay tuned.

If the price tags of the high-quality products you want make you weak at the knees, be at Downtown Plano in mid-August. The Garage Sale is certain to be a good time.

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
