Enjoy the Ultimate Summer of Music Concert Series at Legacy Hall’s Lexus Box Garden

From local bands to national artists, the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall knows how to book serious talent that guests will undoubtedly love. Whatever your jam, Lexus Box Garden’s sprawling courtyard with a massive 600-square-foot stage and FIVE bars will have you dancing, singing, eating, and drinking during its one-of-a-kind summer music series.

Lexus Box Garden lineup

The ultimate outdoor patio has concerts scheduled every week this summer. Some of the artists that are set to rock the stage include:

Beach Fossils – FREE on July 20 – The popular Brooklyn indie rock band is making their long-awaited return to the music scene with the launch of Somersault, the group’s first release since 2013’s Clash the Truth.

Matt Stillwell – FREE on July 25 – The nationally touring country music singer, songwriter and guitarist has headlined his own shows and opened for most of today’s country superstars. His debut single “Shine” hit #25 on iTunes, #3 on GAC and #6 on CMT.

Bob Schneider – $23 on Aug. 9 – The award-winning Austin musician is known to improvise and encourage audience involvement, so each of his concerts is uniquely unforgettable. This, in addition to his versatile, inventive and engaging songwriting style, has gained Schneider fiercely loyal fans and has won him more Austin Music Awards than any other musician, rounding in at 54 total awards to date. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Maramalakes – FREE on Aug. 25 – The indie-pop duo can be distinguished by their affinity for high-energy performances and strategic pop nuance. Register to attend the free show at eventbrite.com.

The Lexus Box Garden’s all-star lineup continues with free concerts scheduled almost every evening through the end of summer, including:

July 26 – Mars Hill Band

July 27 – Bastards of Soul

July 28 – Stargazers and Southpaw Preachers

July 29 – Paco Estrada

Aug. 3 – Canvas People

Aug. 4 – Heart of the City

Aug. 10 – Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Covers)

Aug. 11 – Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine

Aug. 16 – Madison King

Aug. 17 – Future Thieves

Aug. 18 – Hard Night’s Day (Beatles Tribute)

Aug. 23 – Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner

Aug. 24 – Warehouse (Dave Matthews Band Tribute)

Aug. 30 – The Bodarks

Aug. 31 – Captain and Camille

Sept. 1 – Different Strokes (Strokes Tribute Band)

Sept. 14 – Grand Theft Auto (The Cars Tribute Band)

Sept. 15 – Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Covers)

Sept. 21 – Raised Right Men (Classic Country Tribute Band)

So whether you’re on a date, going out with friends and family, or you simply love live music, the Lexus Box Garden is your go-to destination for enjoying summer concerts performed by talented artists in a “won’t believe it until you see it” atmosphere. Check out the full entertainment lineup at legacyfoodhall.com.

The Lexus Box Garden is on the east side of Legacy Hall at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.