Adults-only night at Crayola Experience Plano

The Crayola Experience Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend has quickly become one of Plano’s most popular kids attractions … but it’s fun for adults too. The 60,000 square-foot concept which includes 22 hands-on activities opens on select nights for a fun adults-only event called “Crayola After Dark”. Wine is included.

The next Crayola After Dark is slated for August 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. and is in the style of a “craft and sip” event in which participants will make a Paisley Vase to take home with them. Tickets also include food, two glasses of wine, DJ, photos with a Crayola Character and even “playtime in the attraction”.

Tickets for this “night of colorful fun” are just $39.99 per person and annual season ticket holders get a 10% discount.

Crayola Experience Plano

Crayola Experience Plano will feature 22 hands-on attractions inspired by Crayola products and technologies. Guests can do things such as name and wrap their own Crayola crayon (Wrap It Up!), star in a coloring page (Be a Star), create melted wax spin-art (Drip Art) and learn how crayons are made in a live Factory Show. There also will be two new attractions that debut in Texas – Silly Selfies and Kaleidoscope.

The attraction will be open 365 days a year and also will host private events, group trips and birthday parties. General admission is $20.99 at the door or $18.99 online. Annual Passes are $30.99. Kids under three are free.

