Generations class connects generations of people to make music

Do you hear that, the noise coming from the senior living center? It’s the sound of generations of people making music together.

Generations is a musical class put on by Music Together, an early childhood music and movement program. The program was established in the early 2000s. In 2017 Capital Senior Living, one of the largest senior living providers in the United States, reached out to Music Together to partner together.

Generations Class

Every Generation class consists of children ages newborn to five years old, their parents/caregivers and seniors. The seniors are called “Grandfriends.” A certified Music Together teacher leads the group in 45 minutes of merry music making that is a delightful experience for all ages.

“Walking into a class might look like a scene from 100 years ago,” said Larry Cohen, CEO of Capital Senior Living. “Generations of families and friends would get together to make music as a regular part of their week.”

Capital Senior Living seeks to keep its residents thriving and living well. To them, partnering with Music Together seemed like one of the most effective ways to get senior citizens engaged and excited.

“We seek out programs, like Generations, that offer our seniors a chance to continue their passions,” said Cohen. “Capital Senior Living is in a position to combat issues our older generations typically face, like loneliness and depression, and we’re doing that with Generations.”

Cohen also shared stories about how senior citizens and children have been affected by the program.

“We’ve heard from some of our classes that during and immediately following Generations class, a few of the seniors who are normally not verbally communicative will talk and even seem to have improved recall abilities. The same goes for children – I can’t tell you how many parents’ ‘shy’ kids come out of their shell during class.”

There is a Generations class in Plano located at The Waterford. They will be opening up registration for fall classes in August. Parents can arrange to attend a demo class by contacting Music Together Dallas at musictogetherdallas.com.

“Generations class is really about bringing people together,” said Cohen. “It’s about building connections with people of all ages, having fun and learning from one another.”

For more information about Capital Senior Living visit capitalsenior.com.

For more information about Music Together visit musictogether.com

Image courtesy of Capital Senior Living