The Profile: Kellie Rasberry

Glamorous and opinionated, Kellie Rasberry is co-host of Kiss FM’s nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show radio program.

Meet Kellie Rasberry

Favorite motivational quote? But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. — Isaiah 40:31

Something no one knows about you? This is so hard for me because I tell all of my business! Everything I think of, I’ve already told on the radio!

Pet peeve? The mispronunciation of the words “realtor” and “jewelry.” It drives me NUTS.

Favorite spot to relax in DFW? My husband and I love a good patio. Lately, we’ve been hanging out at Legacy West.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would you be? Jennifer Lopez!

What did you want to be when you grew up? A high school English teacher—until I actually sat in to observe a class. I practically ran screaming from the room.

Favorite thing about Texas? The people. I love all that Texas pride and bravado! But the people of Texas—especially the Metroplex—have been so good to me. The love and loyalty they showed us after Kidd died can’t be put into words.

Guilty pleasure? Reality TV. I’m basically a fan of the three H’s: Housewives, Hoarders, and Home Makeovers.

Best advice you’ve ever received? It’s okay to say no. I had to hear that a lot before I actually started putting it into practice, but saying no is very freeing!

What rules have you broken? I’m a rule follower to a fault! However, I do allow myself to go 8 miles over the speed limit…

Your spirit animal? I just did an online quiz to find out and it said deer. I don’t get it.

Three things you can’t live without: Diet Pepsi, my day planner, and allergy-relief eye drops.

Catch phrase: “I’m Kellie Rasberry, dammit.”

Life-changing moment: Swiping right on Allen Evans.

Secret to success? For me, it was simply being unafraid to say what I was thinking. That didn’t work so well in my first radio job. They basically wanted me to read a card talking about whatever contest was going on, give the time and temperature and move on to the next song. But Kidd Kraddick loved that I had strong opinions and encouraged me to say whatever I was thinking. He told me he didn’t care if the audience loved me or hated me, it was when they stopped caring about me that my job would be in jeopardy. Kidd insisted on that openness for anyone who joined our show. If they weren’t willing to share their lives with our audience, they didn’t last long.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I would’ve stuck with my piano lessons. I would love to be able to play.

Most daring fashion item you own? Yoga pants.

Go-to style tip? A great fitting black blazer is your closet’s best friend. Also, if you wash and dry your hair at night, apply dry shampoo before you go to bed so you’ll have something to work with in the morning. Trying to style squeaky clean hair is the worst.

Most daring achievement? Zip-lining. That’s not a big deal for a lot of people, I’m sure. But I was terrified and did it anyway!

When do you feel your bravest? When I’m on the radio. The microphone gives me a lot of courage.

