Heady Investments start new project in Plano

The Legacy district’s new neighbor has officially started. The first phase of Heady Investments three-building Headquarters II project recently broke ground.

Heady Investments newest project

Heady Investments is a development company located in Plano. Since entering the real estate market in 1971, the company has developed 2.2 million square feet in the Dallas area. Some projects include Parkway Centers I, II, III, IV, V and Headquarters I. All are located along North Dallas Tollway.

Headquarters II sits on 5 acres across from Liberty Mutual Insurance’s regional campus. The development will have 440,000 square feet of office space and include two 14-story office towers, a high rise luxury hotel and parking garages. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects will be responsible for the design. The firm’s portfolio also includes The Star in Frisco and the ongoing Legacy at Spring Creek project.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere commented on the project’s importance saying, “WIthout buildings like this we would not be able to attract and keep companies. About 1,700 jobs will fill this building when it’s done.”

Read more: Venture X opens offices at Legacy West

The project is set to be complete and on the market by early 2020 according to Randy Heady, developer.

Heady Investments recent projects

Earlier this year, Heady Investments completed the Stonebrook Business Park in Frisco. The 480,000 square feet office space offers many upscale amenities including winding trails, a wellness center and more. It is in close proximity to many restaurants as well as The Star and Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

Heady Investments is also wrapping up construction on an office building on the campus of Baylor Scott and White Plano Hospital. The three-story medical office is scheduled to complete construction by November 2017.

In addition, the development firm is set to complete the Legacy South Office Center in February 2019. The seven-story building will offer 210,000 square feet of office space and is within walking distance to many restaurants.

For more information about Headquarters II or other projects, visit headyinvestments.com

Image courtesy of O'Brien Architects