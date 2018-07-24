KĀI brings a robatayaki kitchen to Legacy West

Legacy West has already cornered the market on fine-dining in Plano. Windrose Avenue is already lined with beautiful, interesting restaurants and it’s about it get one more: KĀI, an original Japanese-themed concept from the Lombardi family.

The family-run restaurant company recently began construction on its first KĀI location at 7301 Windrose Avenue in anticipation of a late summer grand opening. This is the third Lombardi Family Concepts restaurant to open in Legacy West. (Taverna opened in November 2017, and Toulouse opened March 2018.)

KĀI is centered around an open robatayaki kitchen. Robatayaki (robata for short) is a centuries-old form of Japanese cooking that, literally translated, means “fireside cooking.” Vegetables, seafood and meats are skewered and then cooked over hot charcoal encased in stone boxes that act like small, portable hearths. The idea is that robata meals can be made anywhere and everywhere. It’s pretty cool to see.

The restaurant will serve Sushi Robata Asian offerings with some Chinese, Japanese and Thai influences, all overseen by Chef King Dey. Chef King is a world-renowned highly educated culinary mastermind with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant space. He began his illustrious career with training in Bangkok and Toyko where he learned the Pan Asian and Japanese cuisines right in the heart of the homeland. Most recently, Chef King was the Executive Chef at Walker Bluff Winery and Restaurant where he managed four different restaurant concepts.

“I have been envisioning KĀI in my head for many years, but I was waiting for the perfect time and the perfect location,” Alberto Lombardi, founder of Lombardi Family Concepts said. “When I learned about the plans for Legacy West, the stars finally aligned, and I am thrilled that my vision is now unfolding. As with all our restaurants, KĀI will offer more than an extraordinary menu featuring unexpected dishes and something for everyone. It will also be a one-of-a-kind dining destination. Chef King is truly outstanding and the menu he is creating will be unlike anything else in the area.”

The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a light and airy interior, complete with a full-service lounge, a private dining room for events, three bars and two stunning outdoor patios overlooking the skyline. The space draws inspiration from American mid-century modern design, with inviting wood tones, to create a casual yet elegant ambiance.

KĀI will serve lunch and dinner daily with the kitchen open Sunday through Wednesday until midnight and Thursday through Saturday until 1 a.m. KĀI will also serve brunch on Sundays. For more information, visit lombardifamilyconcepts.com/kai.