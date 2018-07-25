Events

Shops at Willow Bend holds Chef’s Tasting benefiting the Junior League of Collin County

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Shops at Willow Bend, Grand Opening Chef's Tasting, Junior League of Collin County

The Shops at Willow Bend are introducing several new eateries as part of their $125 million renovation project. The result? The Grand Opening Chef’s Tasting, celebrating the opening of the first five new restaurants. On October 4th from 5 to 10 p.m., guests will enjoy an evening of plated tastings specially prepared the following chefs: Patricio Sandoval, MEXICAN BAR CO. COCINA, Omar Flores, WHISTLE BRITCHES, John Tesar, KNIFE, Jalal Chanaa and Adham Shanaa, TERRA MEDITERRANEAN and Russell Hayward, ASCENSION.

That’s not all. Guests will enjoy a festive cocktail reception, hosted by ASCENSION and CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN before the tasting. Then they’ll cap the evening with desserts and coffee, courtesy of ASCENSION and NEIMAN MARCUS MARIPOSA along with music by the Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra. The night’s finale will be held out on the Shops at Willow Bend’s new outdoor patio.

The best part? Proceeds will go towards the Junior League of Collin County. This organization consists of 1,000 women across the county who have been committed to bringing about positive change in the community since the group’s founding in 1976.

Tickets to the tasting are $125, and if you order by August 15th, you’ll receive an autographed copy of John Tesar’s book: KNIFE: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home.

Grand Opening Chef’s Tasting

When: Oct. 4, 2018 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX,  75093

Cost: $125

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
