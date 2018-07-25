Leisure

Blue Ridge Park playground opening soon

Rebecca Silvestri
Images courtesy of Plano Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

The Plano Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to open a newly renovated playground at Blue Ridge Park, 6409 Blue Ridge Trail in Plano—right by Thomas Elementary.

The park features the latest in modern playground equipment and looks very similar to the Jack Carter All-Abilities Park which opened last summer. In addition to climbing structures, slides and swings, the new park also has a number of new toys that, honestly, we’re not sure how to describe—just take a look at the pictures!

Plano Parks and Recreation, Blue Ridge Park, Thomson Elementary

The park also features an area for 2-5 year olds and an area for 5-12 year olds, as well as a new covered pavilion perfect for birthday parties and picnics.

Plano Parks and Recreation do not yet have a firm open date for the new playground at Blue Ridge Park, however they “hope to have it open to the public late summer/early fall.”

Plano has a long list of park renovation projects already underway. Below are a few examples, but visit Plano’s website for a complete list.

CURRENT PROJECTS UNDERWAY IN PLANO PARKS

Blue Ridge Park:

Adding a new park shelter, two new playgrounds, new walkways, a new irrigation system, and a new sidewalk connection to the parking lot at Thomas Elementary School.

Construction start date: Jan/Feb. 2018.

Carpenter Park:

Adding a skate park with shade, new lights, additional parking, new restrooms, aesthetic improvements to the drainage channel, and the addition of four new detention ponds.

Construction start date: May 2017

The fields on the south side of Carpenter Park are closed and temporary fencing has been installed around the area.

Bob Woodruff Park:

A new dog park is in design and will be added to the park.

Plano Senior Recreation Center:

The entire center will be renovated and expanded.

