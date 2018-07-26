Food

The Burnt End Bloody Mary at Lockhart’s Smokehouse packs a punch

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Burnt End Bloody Mary, Lockhart's Smokehouse, Downtown Plano

The Burnt End Bloody Mary

Forget fluffy pancakes and fancy French Toast topped with blueberries and cream. Real men brunch at Lockhart’s Smokehouse in downtown Plano. The Burnt End Bloody Mary, $13, comes with a skewer of meat the size of a small meal and enough pickled vegetables to count for at least one portion of your daily greens. “It’s our version of brunch” says Chris, Lockhart’s beverage manager, a.k.a The Lord of the Drink.

“We use Zing Zang as the base, but it’s also got our barbecue sauce, Sriracha and agave nectar. It’s definitely something you won’t find anywhere else,” says Chris. Even without the stack of steaming meat, this Bloody Mary packs a punch. Made with a generous serving of Tito’s Texas Vodka, it’s spicy and bursting with flavor. The house pickled vegetables, sourced from Georgia’s Farmer’s Market down the road and seasoned with Lockhart’s secret beef rub, add their own je ne sais quois to the mix.

However you choose to devour your meat skewer, we promise you’ll find it more satisfying than a maraschino cherry. First there’s the brisket cut from the tip so that it’s both crisp and moist, oozing with fat. Then there’s the Kreuz Market Jalapeno Cheese Sausage, a Lockhart family recipe, sourced from their cousins’ at the world-famous Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas. Chase it with a sip of Bloody Mary and you’ll be ready for round two.

NOTE: Burnt ends are little bits of barbecue heaven made when the fatty tip of the brisket is chopped into cubes, returned to the smoker and cooked until the fat is rendered. The Burnt End Bloody Mary is only made with actual burnt ends on Thursdays and while they lastwhich is almost no time at all.

Pro Tip: Ordering a Burnt End Bloody Mary is the only way to get food without waiting in line. Take a seat at the bar and be the envy of all your friends.

Read more: Second annual Nibble and Mingle Fundraiser to feature Joe Greene, Chef John Tesar

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.6K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Addison Boom Town!, Addison, Fireworks, July 4th, Fourth of July, Independence Day Addison Boom Town!, Addison, Fireworks, July 4th, Fourth of July, Independence Day
1.3K
Leisure

Addison Kaboom Town! 2018 celebrates July 4th with style
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.1K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
1.1K
Business

Wonder Women: A kick-off event for Plano Profile’s 17th Women in Business summit
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
1.1K
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
975
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
959
Food

The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks
958
Arts

Review: “The Producers” by North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Plano July fourth celebration Plano July fourth celebration
867
Leisure

2018 guide to the best Fourth of July celebrations
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
864
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
To Top