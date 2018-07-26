Carpenter Park Skate Park to open Aug. 11

The City of Plano Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce the opening of its first skate park. The department will hold a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. at the new facility, which is located inside Carpenter Park. The celebration will conclude with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the public is invited to begin full use of the facility immediately after.

Located in the southeast corner of the park, Carpenter Park Skate Park combines popular street-style skating and bowl-skating features. Designed by Newline Skate Parks and built by Dean Construction with SPA Skate Parks, the new skate park features some of the most extensive and unique skate features in all of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Skaters will enjoy one of the largest bowls in the area as well as variously sized ramps, rails, stair sets, and ledges. You will also notice the fitting design of the skate park in a “P” shape resembling the official Plano logo.

“For years Plano athletes of all ages have utilized the city’s athletic facilities for soccer, football, basketball and a variety of other sports,” said Senior Park Planner Liz Del Turco. “Now after more than a decade in the making, skateboarders have a safe environment that offers the same freedom and availability that they have been missing in Plano. This is a project that has truly been a community effort. It’s very exciting to bring the project to completion and open the park.”

Voters approved funding for the project in the 2005 bond election. Years of community planning culminated in 2016 when the skate park was added to the Carpenter Park Master Plan. The overhaul of the park’s athletic fields was approved in a 2013 bond election and includes renovations to the park’s irrigation and lighting systems, the addition of a loop trail, and a restored drainage system.

The Carpenter Park Skate Park will be free to use and be open throughout normal park hours.

