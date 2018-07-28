Food

Complete list of Collin County restaurants included in DFW Restaurant Week 2018

Rebecca Silvestri
Duck Two Ways at Toulouse, Legacy West, Plano. Photo by Cori Baker. DFW Restaurant Week

Duck Two Ways at Toulouse, Legacy West, Plano. Photo by Cori Baker.

Calling all Collin County foodies! It’s nearly time for DFW Restaurant Week 2018 so we thought we’d bring you a complete list of all the Collin County restaurants taking part.

This year celebrating it’s 21st anniversary, DFW Restaurant Week will run from August 10 through September 3: Preview Weekend, August 10-12; Week 1, Aug 13-19 ; Week 2, Aug 20-26; Week 3, Aug 27 – Sept 3.

Restaurants offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49.  Some also offer a two-course lunch menu for just $20. Twenty percent of each meal is donated to either the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.

Reservations are open now! Click here or click on the restaurant name for a direct link to reserve that restaurant.

Collin County Restaurants participating in DFW Restaurant Week

Bonnie Ruth’s Neighborhood Bistro

Bulla Gastrobar
*Plano Profile recommended, click here to read our review. 

City Works Eatery & Pour House – Frisco

Dee Lincoln Prime
*Plano Profile recommended, click here to read our review.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Plano
*Plano Profile recommended, click here to read our review. 

Del Frisco’s Grille – Shops at Legacy

Eclair Bistro – McKinney

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Plano
*Plano Profile recommends, review coming soon!

Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine – Plano
*Plano Profile recommends, click here to read our review. 

Mi Dia From Scratch – Plano

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco

Randy’s Steakhouse

Roy’s Restaurant
*Plano Profile recommends, review coming soon!

Seasons52- Plano

Silver Fox Steakhouse- Frisco

Steve Fields Steak & Lobster Lounge

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen
*Plano Profile recommends, click here to read our review. 

The Capital Grille – Plano

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Plano
*Plano Profile recommends, click here to read our review.

Toulouse Legacy West
*Plano Profile recommends, click here to read our review.

Note: A restaurant without a Plano Profile recommendation does not mean it is bad, it really just means that we haven’t had chance to review it yet. So much food, so little time!

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
