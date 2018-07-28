Complete list of Collin County restaurants included in DFW Restaurant Week 2018

Calling all Collin County foodies! It’s nearly time for DFW Restaurant Week 2018 so we thought we’d bring you a complete list of all the Collin County restaurants taking part.
This year celebrating it’s 21st anniversary, DFW Restaurant Week will run from August 10 through September 3: Preview Weekend, August 10-12; Week 1, Aug 13-19 ; Week 2, Aug 20-26; Week 3, Aug 27 – Sept 3.
Restaurants offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49. Some also offer a two-course lunch menu for just $20. Twenty percent of each meal is donated to either the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.
Reservations are open now! Click here or click on the restaurant name for a direct link to reserve that restaurant.
Collin County Restaurants participating in DFW Restaurant Week
Bonnie Ruth’s Neighborhood Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar
City Works Eatery & Pour House – Frisco
Dee Lincoln Prime
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Plano
Del Frisco’s Grille – Shops at Legacy
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Plano
Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine – Plano
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco
Roy’s Restaurant
Steve Fields Steak & Lobster Lounge
Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Plano
Toulouse Legacy West
Note: A restaurant without a Plano Profile recommendation does not mean it is bad, it really just means that we haven’t had chance to review it yet. So much food, so little time!