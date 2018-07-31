Arts

American Idol coming to downtown Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC

Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC

The 2018 season of American Idol premiered with two Collin County contestants: Harper Grace of McKinney and Ron Bultonguez from Plano. The following week saw the debut of another McKinney resident, Kristyn Harris. In total, American Idol featured 13 contestants from DFW alone.

Now, as American Idol gears up for their next season, they’re taking notice of Texas’ starpower and are bringing auditions to downtown Plano!

American Idol auditions will be held at the McCall Plaza in downtown Plano on Monday, September 3. So, if you fancy yourself as Plano’s next Ron Bultonguez, make sure you register now to get an audition time. Click here for details.

At Plano Profile, we have had the honor of interviewing both Ron Bultonguez and Harper Grace:

What to make of McKinney’s American Idol, Harper Grace

Harper Grace McKinney American Idol 2018 singer songwriter Plano Profile musician Alyssa Vincent

Photo by Alyssa Vincent

The night before she said yes to American Idol, Harper Grace spent four hours praying in her closet. American Idol was returning to television for a reboot with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Harper had been offered an audition with the judges and a producer texted her, asking for her final answer. Though auditioning on American Idol had long been one of her dreams, now that it was in reach she hesitated.

Keep reading. 

The Quickest Way to Save the World with Ron Bultongez

RB-2 Photography, Ronnie Blea, downtown plano, ron bultonguez,

Ron Bultongez in downtown Plano. Photo by RB-2 Photography.

Between concerts, flights to New York and Los Angeles, his infant son, and impromptu coffeeshop performances, Ron Bultongez usually runs on three hours of sleep.

“People always say, ‘You never know with Ron,’” he says. “In two weeks, everything could change.’”

A self-taught musician, songwriter and aspiring star, Ron is rarely seen without a guitar slung over his back. He’s quick to sing if someone asks. In the two years he has been performing in and around Texas, Ron has gathered a group of loyal supporters and fans. But in the past two months, his career has taken a swift, steep climb.

Keep reading. 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.8K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.4K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.2K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
1.1K
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
1.0K
Food

The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
1.0K
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks
996
Arts

Review: “The Producers” by North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
940
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
910
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
886
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
868
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
To Top