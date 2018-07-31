Food

Char’d: Southeast Asian Kitchen opening at CityLine, Richardson

Rebecca Silvestri
Pic by @bittercrisp on Instagram

A new restaurant will soon be opening at CityLine in Richardson. Char’d: Southeast Asian Kitchen specializes in customizable Vietnamese-inspired food, with a touch of Korean and Thai.

Char’d is set to open this fall and will be a welcome addition to CityLine’s culinary offerings which currently include:  Jasper’sTricky Fish, Texan Melts grilled cheese, Coal Vines, Edoko Sushi and Robata, Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine and Good Union Urban BBQ.

On the menu at Char’d, Asian food fans will find everything from egg rolls and edamame, to Bibimbap and Poke Bowls. They also have steamed buns and homemade ice cream. The fun part: almost everything is customizable so you can mix and match your favorite flavors to create a meal you’ll love.

Char’d describes themselves as “inspired by different foods, flavors, and influences from different cultures.” Their passion lies in branching out from traditional recipes by “trying out different flavors and ingredient and adding our own flair to the dishes.”

Char’d will be located at Three CityLine, 1251 State Street. Check out the menu at chardkitchen.com

Also opening soon at CityLine Richardson is Ace’s Sports Hangar and LemonShark Poke.

Read more: A taste of Louisiana at Tricky Fish, CityLine

CITYLINE RICHARDSON

CityLine is a 204-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas featuring a dense mix of office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and open space, with easy access to two major highways and the DART light rail system. CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 50 dining and retail options with Whole Foods Market as anchor, an Aloft hotel, seven office buildings home to State Farm and Raytheon, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center.

At full build-out, CityLine will contain five million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 75 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine.

Read more: Public art at CityLine, Richardson

