Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Sumit

On Friday, September 28, Plano Profile invites you to the 17th annual Women in Business Summit: Women leading change, diversity and results. This year’s event will be held at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel.

Join us and learn how North Texas’ Wonder Women have been a driving force in their industries and what it takes to go above and beyond what is expected.

Bringing together over 400 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, government and SMB businesses of the North Texas community—Plano Profile’s Women in Business conference celebrates, unites and empowers DFW’s leading ladies.

Click here for coverage of Women in Business 2017.

This one-of-a-kind learning and business event features special guest speakers, panel discussions and ample networking opportunities. This is your chance to learn from the best and share your best.

It’s time to play a bigger game.

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

Merrilee Kick, CEO/Founder of BuzzBallz/Southern Champion

Jana Etheridge, Managing VP, Chief of Staff and Customer Office, Financial Services, Capital One

Myrna Estrada, Vice President and Regional General Manager for Safeco Insurance

Dana Beckman, Director of Corporate Affairs at Alliance Data

Maxie McCoy, author and writer obsessed with giving women the tools they need to believe in themselves

Lauren Przybyl, Fox 4 Good Day Anchor

Jasmin Brand, CEO of Launch DFW and President at Darby James

Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit

Women leading change, diversity and results

Friday, September 28

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

At the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel

EVENT AGENDA

10:30 – 11:30 am Registration and Networking

11:30 am – 4:00 pm

Keynote Speaker

Lunch

Networking / Break-out Sessions

Panel Discussion

Networking / Break-out Sessions

4:00 – 6:00 pm Cocktail Party

Tickets:

Early bird, $99

Table of 8, $750

While the event proudly celebrates the progress and success of women in business, gentlemen are welcome to attend and learn from our powerful female leaders.

Women in Business is sponsored by: