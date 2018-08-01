Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts their Small Business Expo

Founded in 2006, Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) is the only Black Chamber in Texas representing Collin County. Soon, they are hosting an unmissable business event: their fifth annual Small Business Expo. Hosted at Collin College’s Spring Creek campus at the Living Legacy Conference Center on August 10, the expo promises a packed day of networking, knowledge and opportunities.

The expo is an exciting event and is open to all businesses and professionals in the area. It’s a premier opportunity for entrepreneurs to come together under one roof. CCBCC will welcome experts from a variety of fields including several state agencies, local corporations and vendors. Most importantly, the small business expo underscores the mission of CCBCC: to empower and support black businesses in Collin County.

Come ready to take notes! The dynamic speakers will discuss topics such as working with millenials; using technology and social media; and business resources and access to capital. At the same time, guests can take advantage of one-on-one meetings with decision-makers and state and government agencies.

“The Expo allows businesses and corporations in Collin County to continue to improve and increase diversity”, Terri Thomas, President of the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce says. Signature sponsors for this event are Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce and Texas African American Association of Chambers of Commerce​. Additional sponsors include Telecom Electric Supply Company, Goldman Sachs, and Regions Bank to date.

The CCBCC is a member of the US Black Chambers, Inc. and Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC). In addition to the expo, the CCBCC hosts general membership meetings monthly with training and business development opportunities. Two years ago, the organization was also awarded a grant by Wells Fargo to initiate their signature Business Blueprint program, a seven-month program designed for entrepreneurs. The program provides mentors, business plan develop, management, banking and finance in dynamic classroom setting. The seven-month program is open to business owners in Collin County and the owner must submit an application to participate. For more information about CCBCC programs, visit the website and attend the upcoming expo.

Small Business Expo

When: August 10 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Spring Creek Campus of Collin College | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More: ccblackchamber.org

Register: 2018ccbccbusinessexpo.eventbrite.com