Business

Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce hosts their Small Business Expo

Plano Profile
Posted on

CCBCC Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 2006, Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) is the only Black Chamber in Texas representing Collin County. Soon, they are hosting an unmissable business event: their fifth annual Small Business Expo. Hosted at Collin College’s Spring Creek campus at the Living Legacy Conference Center on August 10, the expo promises a packed day of networking, knowledge and opportunities.

The expo is an exciting event and is open to all businesses and professionals in the area. It’s a premier opportunity for entrepreneurs to come together under one roof. CCBCC will welcome experts from a variety of fields including several state agencies, local corporations and vendors. Most importantly, the small business expo underscores the mission of CCBCC: to empower and support black businesses in Collin County.

Read more: The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County

Come ready to take notes! The dynamic speakers will discuss topics such as working with millenials; using technology and social media; and business resources and access to capital. At the same time, guests can take advantage of one-on-one meetings with decision-makers and state and government agencies.

“The Expo allows businesses and corporations in Collin County to continue to improve and increase diversity”, Terri Thomas, President of the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce says. Signature sponsors for this event are Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce and Texas African American Association of Chambers of Commerce​. Additional sponsors include Telecom Electric Supply Company, Goldman Sachs, and Regions Bank to date.

The Kinsey family is using art to put the African-American story back in the narrative

The CCBCC is a member of the US Black Chambers, Inc. and Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC). In addition to the expo, the CCBCC hosts general membership meetings monthly with training and business development opportunities. Two years ago, the organization was also awarded a grant by Wells Fargo to initiate their signature Business Blueprint program, a seven-month program designed for entrepreneurs. The program provides mentors, business plan develop, management, banking and finance in dynamic classroom setting. The seven-month program is open to business owners in Collin County and the owner must submit an application to participate. For more information about CCBCC programs, visit the website and attend the upcoming expo.

Small Business Expo

When: August 10 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Spring Creek Campus of Collin College | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More: ccblackchamber.org

Register: 2018ccbccbusinessexpo.eventbrite.com

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.8K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.4K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.2K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
1.1K
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
1.0K
Food

The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
1.0K
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks
998
Arts

Review: “The Producers” by North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
946
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
919
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
898
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
872
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
To Top