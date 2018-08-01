Events

LIFE IN THE DOGHOUSE screening to benefit local dog rescue nonprofits

Hearts will melt on August 25th with an exclusive pre-release documentary screening of LIFE IN THE DOGHOUSE, cast and crew meet and greet and fundraising shopping event that shines a light on rescue dogs.

About the LIFE IN THE DOGHOUSE

LIFE IN THE DOGHOUSE, produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ron Davis of the 2016 box office hit Harry & Snowman and HBO’s Miss You Can Do It, is an inspiring documentary of two men, Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta, who started their own dog rescue and have saved over 10,000 dogs in the last 10 years. Danny and Ron were honored with the 2008 ASPCA Humanitarian Award for their unwavering personal sacrifice and unique approach to dog rescue & adoption during hurricane Katrina. Their story captures hearts, entertains, educates and will inspire millions to make the right choices when it comes to man’s best friend.

LIFE IN THE DOGHOUSE special screening

The family-friendly screenings, presented by The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, will take place in various auditoriums at Studio Movie Grill in Plano, 4721 West Park Blvd., on Saturday, August 25th. The 5:00 PM showing is $25 for the movie only. Movie times at 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 7:30 PM are $70 and include a red carpet meet and greet, photo opportunity, and Q&A with the documentary filmmaker and the owners of the rescue and subjects of the film.

In addition to the screening, Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend (2201 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75093), will be hosting a day of pet adoption with the three dog rescues between 11 AM – 2 PM that same day. Proceeds from desserts at Neiman Marcus Café will also benefit the dog rescues.

Tickets are available to purchase online at eventbrite.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit three local dog rescue non-profits: DFW Rescue Me, Humane Tomorrow, and Straydog, a no-kill shelter and sanctuary.

