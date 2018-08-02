Imagine this: you’re at a small public concert, surrounding the venue are food trucks, and you already ate dinner but your sweet tooth is craving some sweets. You notice the people next to you snack on tiny donuts covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar. You ask them where they got it and they point to a truck that is baby-blue and white striped that reads The Dapper Doughnut.

The Dapper Doughnut

Established in 2015, The Dapper Doughnut began as a small shop that set out to make unique doughnuts. These doughnuts are “cake-style” which means they are light, moist and slightly crunchy. However, what really makes these doughnuts stand out are the toppings. Ranging from powdered sugar to PB&J, the toppings on these tasty treats are what make them memorable.

Two years later the company began to expand and the second franchise came to Frisco in the form of a food truck last August.

The Dapper Doughnut’s co-franchisees

Hoan Vuong and Anthony Nguyen are co-owners of the franchise. They were high school buddies that reconnected after Vuong moved to Frisco in 2002. Neither of them had ever worked in the food industry before this endeavor.

“I’ve been doing IT for 16 years,” said Hoan. “I always wanted to own a franchise. I thought it would be fun to bring this to the DFW area.”

Neither Hoan or Anthony have much free time to work the truck during the day due to their full-time jobs. They do manage scheduling and operating aspects but they’re able to continue business with the help of their manager.

“I rely on Tony, my manager, a lot,” said Hoan. “He runs the show and he’s out at most events.”

That doesn’t mean Hoan or Anthony don’t make it to events. In fact, they love going to events. Hoan’s favorite event was actually a Homeowners association event.

“It was a Sunday morning. An HOA was having its annual festival. They had a bounce house and a classic car show. It was a fun thing to do on a Sunday. It’s exciting to see kids and people’s faces when they try our product. It puts a smile on their face. Also, it’s fun to meet people.”

Hoan’s favorite topping is the powdered sugar. Furthermore, cinnamon sugar is the most popular, and lots of people like the blueberry lemon, he said.

The Dapper Doughnut is available to cater most events. For more information about them, visit thedapperdoughnut.com/frisco-tx/ or call 972-908-0881.