Food

The Dapper Doughnut

Luke Schumacher
Posted on
Dapper Doughnut, food, sweets, donut

S’mores, strawberry, blueberry lemon and powdered sugar doughnut toppings

Imagine this: you’re at a small public concert, surrounding the venue are food trucks, and you already ate dinner but your sweet tooth is craving some sweets. You notice the people next to you snack on tiny donuts covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar. You ask them where they got it and they point to a truck that is baby-blue and white striped that reads The Dapper Doughnut.

The Dapper Doughnut

Established in 2015, The Dapper Doughnut began as a small shop that set out to make unique doughnuts. These doughnuts are “cake-style” which means they are light, moist and slightly crunchy. However, what really makes these doughnuts stand out are the toppings. Ranging from powdered sugar to PB&J, the toppings on these tasty treats are what make them memorable.

Two years later the company began to expand and the second franchise came to Frisco in the form of a food truck last August.

The Dapper Doughnut’s co-franchisees

Hoan Vuong and Anthony Nguyen are co-owners of the franchise. They were high school buddies that reconnected after Vuong moved to Frisco in 2002. Neither of them had ever worked in the food industry before this endeavor.

“I’ve been doing IT for 16 years,” said Hoan. “I always wanted to own a franchise. I thought it would be fun to bring this to the DFW area.”

Read more: Collin County restaurants included in DFW Restaurant Week 2018

Neither Hoan or Anthony have much free time to work the truck during the day due to their full-time jobs. They do manage scheduling and operating aspects but they’re able to continue business with the help of their manager.

“I rely on Tony, my manager, a lot,” said Hoan. “He runs the show and he’s out at most events.”

That doesn’t mean Hoan or Anthony don’t make it to events. In fact, they love going to events. Hoan’s favorite event was actually a Homeowners association event.

“It was a Sunday morning. An HOA was having its annual festival. They had a bounce house and a classic car show. It was a fun thing to do on a Sunday. It’s exciting to see kids and people’s faces when they try our product. It puts a smile on their face. Also, it’s fun to meet people.”

Hoan’s favorite topping is the powdered sugar. Furthermore, cinnamon sugar is the most popular, and lots of people like the blueberry lemon, he said.

The Dapper Doughnut is available to cater most events. For more information about them, visit thedapperdoughnut.com/frisco-tx/ or call 972-908-0881.

Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.8K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.4K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.3K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
1.1K
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
1.1K
Food

The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
1.1K
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks
1.0K
Arts

Review: “The Producers” by North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
962
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
944
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
923
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
879
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
To Top