Summer Infused Tequila Tasting at Taco Diner, The Shops at Legacy

Taco Diner has just launched a new menu featuring a variety of new and delicious items such as Oaxaca Enchiladas, a drool-worthy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos. And on Tuesday, August 14, they invite you to their location at The Shops at Legacy, Plano for a “Summer Infused Tequila Tasting” which will include the opportunity learn about (and taste) Dulce Vida tequila and sample the new Taco Diner menu.

During this special tasting event, led by the tequila experts of Dulce Vida tequila, guests will sample three Dulce Vida infused tequilas and learn all about Dulce Vida’s organic, 100% blue agave, low cal/low carb tequilas made with all-natural ingredients.

Following the tasting, guests will enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma cocktail, made with Dulce Vida Grapefruit Infused Tequila, Milagro Silver Tequila, grapefruit puree, lime juice with grilled grapefruit garnish and tajin rim. Perfect for hot summer days in Texas.

Throughout the night, mini-appetizers showcasing Taco Diner’s new menu items will also be served. Don’t miss the Shrimp & Chorizo tacos made with spinach, grape tomato and fresh pimento served with papas flacas and cucumber jicama slaw – one unique flavor combination that’ll have you begging for more!

Taco Diner’s new menu is available at all six Taco Diner locations: The Shops at Legacy, Plano; CityLine, Richardson; Lake Highlands, Dallas; Las Colinas, Irving; Sundance Square, Fort Worth; Wrst Village, Dallas; and Waterside, Fort Worth.

Click here to view the new menu.

Summer Infused Tequila Tasting

Join Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy for an unforgettable Summer Infused Tequila Tasting event with Dulce Vida Tequila!

Learn from the tequila experts about their organic, 100% blue agave, low cal/low carb tequilas made with all-natural ingredients, taste three Dulce Vida infused tequilas and enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma with Dulce Vida infused grapefruit tequila.

When: Tuesday, August 14, 6 – 7:30 PM

Where:

Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy

7201 Bishop Rd, Plano, Texas 75024

Tickets: $29.95 (plus ticket fee) per person and includes: Three (3) tequila tastings, 1 Frozen Paloma, small-bite appetizers from the new menu, and a take-home gift. Space is limited, click here to purchase tickets.