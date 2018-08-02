Food

Summer Infused Tequila Tasting at Taco Diner, The Shops at Legacy

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Taco Diner, mexican, taqueria, the shops at legacy, city line, richardson

Frozen Paloma – Dulce Vida Grapefruit Infused Tequila, Milagro Silver Tequila, Grapefruit Puree, Lime Juice with Grilled Grapefruit Garnish and Tajin Rim. Taco Diner at The shops at Legacy, Plano.

Taco Diner has just launched a new menu featuring a variety of new and delicious items such as Oaxaca Enchiladas, a drool-worthy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos. And on Tuesday, August 14, they invite you to their location at The Shops at Legacy, Plano for a “Summer Infused Tequila Tasting” which will include the opportunity learn about (and taste) Dulce Vida tequila and sample the new Taco Diner menu.

During this special tasting event, led by the tequila experts of Dulce Vida tequila, guests will sample three Dulce Vida infused tequilas and learn all about Dulce Vida’s organic, 100% blue agave, low cal/low carb tequilas made with all-natural ingredients.

Read more: The Gelato Cone melts throughout Collin County

Following the tasting, guests will enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma cocktail, made with Dulce Vida Grapefruit Infused Tequila, Milagro Silver Tequila, grapefruit puree, lime juice with grilled grapefruit garnish and tajin rim. Perfect for hot summer days in Texas.

Throughout the night, mini-appetizers showcasing Taco Diner’s new menu items will also be served. Don’t miss the Shrimp & Chorizo tacos made with spinach, grape tomato and fresh pimento served with papas flacas and cucumber jicama slaw – one unique flavor combination that’ll have you begging for more!

Read more: A tour of Aroma Indian Cuisine, Plano

Taco Diner, mexican, taqueria, the shops at legacy, city line, richardson

Polancas – Oaxaca Enchiladas topped with Guajillo Sauce served with Rice and Sautéed Vegetables

Taco Diner’s new menu is available at all six Taco Diner locations: The Shops at Legacy, Plano; CityLine, Richardson; Lake Highlands, Dallas; Las Colinas, Irving; Sundance Square, Fort Worth; Wrst Village, Dallas; and Waterside, Fort Worth.

Click here to view the new menu.

Summer Infused Tequila Tasting

Join Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy for an unforgettable Summer Infused Tequila Tasting event with Dulce Vida Tequila!

Learn from the tequila experts about their organic, 100% blue agave, low cal/low carb tequilas made with all-natural ingredients, taste three Dulce Vida infused tequilas and enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma with Dulce Vida infused grapefruit tequila.

When: Tuesday, August 14, 6 – 7:30 PM

Where: 

Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy
7201 Bishop Rd, Plano, Texas 75024

Tickets: $29.95 (plus ticket fee) per person and includes: Three (3) tequila tastings, 1 Frozen Paloma, small-bite appetizers from the new menu, and a take-home gift. Space is limited, click here to purchase tickets. 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.8K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.4K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
1.3K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.3K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
1.1K
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
1.1K
Food

The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
1.1K
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks NTPA, "The Producers", Mel Brooks
1.0K
Arts

Review: “The Producers” by North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
962
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
944
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
922
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
878
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
To Top