Meet Michelle Miller, V.P. of sales at Verizon Wireless

As vice president of retail sales and operations for the South Central region of Verizon Wireless, Michelle Miller is in charge of “anything and everything that involves store operations” for 12 states, three time zones, 810,000 square feet and 5,000 employees. Of the nearly 300 stores she leads, there are two in Plano and two that were extensively damaged by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. When we meet at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, she has just spent a week helping with disaster relief efforts.

Growing up, her family was supportive. “They always told me, ‘If that’s the best that you can do, then we’re proud of you.’ It drove me crazy; I’d think, ‘I can do better.’” When someone suggested she forgo college and instead become “head bank teller” she set her sights on “the largest place [she] could afford”: the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Upon graduation, with a degree in Kinesiology, she went to work in a call center. “I had a student loan to pay off,” she laughs. She’s been with Verizon ever since. Over 19 years she has held 13 different positions, relocated from Denver to Irvine, California to Atlanta and to Dallas. She’s witnessed the progression of the industry first-hand and even remembers the advent of text messaging. “We sat around passing out papers on how to send a text message. I thought, ‘Why wouldn’t you just call?’”

Much of Michelle’s drive comes from wanting to be a positive role model for her two daughters. “A lot of what I do is showing them that you can do whatever you want to do.”

“The best thing that comes from change is growth. When you walk through being uncomfortable, you have no choice but to grow.”

But mostly, it’s that she’s not afraid of change. “The best thing that comes from change is growth. When you work through being uncomfortable and have to adjust to new experiences and exposure, you have no choice but to grow. It’s nice to look back and say, ‘Wow, look how far I’ve come.’”

As for what other women can do to make themselves more successful, Michelle says, “Often we measure ourselves against others. We need to start determining what success looks like for each of us, and honor ourselves by pursuing it.”

