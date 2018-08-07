Original ChopShop is coming to The Shops at Legacy

The Shops at Legacy is getting a hefty dose of protein with Original ChopShop’s second DFW location. Protein bowls are the new “thing”: fast, easy-to-eat bowls featuring only the key essentials for a healthy meal: greens, grains and proteins. So lean, clean proteins, superfoods and whole grains will be the focus on Original ChopShop’s menu. Original ChopShop has been headquartered in Plano since 2016. The Plano opening marks the ninth location overall and second in DFW.

“We are thrilled to continue sharing our ‘Just Feel Good Food’ with North Texas,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “Our handcrafted food fuels active lifestyles and busy schedules and is a perfect fit for the Plano community.”

Original ChopShop plans to open two additional locations in the DFW area by end of year, including another in Plano at the intersection of Park & Preston, as well as in Dallas at University Park.

The menu has a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Along with protein bowls, the menu features handcrafted salads, sandwiches, acai and pitaya superfruit bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and protein shakes.

Original ChopShop’s 2,765 square-foot interior at The Shops at Legacy will accommodate 84 guests with a patio that seats 24. The relaxed atmosphere will have sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and local vintage photography.

To celebrate the new location, Original ChopShop is hosting a Feel Good, Share Good campaign from now until mid-August, where Plano area fans may sign-up on Facebook for a chance to win ‘Just Feel Good Food’ for a month. The first 500 people to sign up will also receive one free protein bowl for themselves and another to share with a friend.

Original ChopShop at The Shops at Legacy in Plano will open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com.