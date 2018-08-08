Children’s Medical Center Plano earns Level IV Trauma Facility designation

Children’s Health SM, the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, announces its Children’s Medical Center Plano has been designated as a Level IV Trauma Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) for its ongoing commitment to ensure quality care for all trauma patients.

“Our designation as a Level IV trauma center is a major milestone for Children’s Health and the North Texas community as it demonstrates our ability and commitment to providing crucial, complex emergency services to children in need,” said Lori Vinson, senior director of trauma, disaster preparedness, business continuity and emergency services programs at Children’s Health’s Dallas and Plano campuses. “The children and families in our community deserve the highest level of care and commitment from our medical community, and we are honored to be recognized by the state of Texas for providing such care. This Level IV designation is the culmination of our emergency medical team’s commitment to making life better for children.”

Read more: A near drowning in Plano

To receive a Level IV designation, Children’s Medical Center Plano had to demonstrate that it provides resuscitation, stabilization and assessment of injury victims and either provides treatment or arranges for appropriate transfer to a higher level designated trauma facility. In addition, it must provide ongoing educational opportunities in trauma-related topics for health care professionals and the public as well as implement targeted injury prevention programs.

“As we near our 10-year anniversary in Plano, and serving the North Texas community, I cannot think of anything more concrete to demonstrate our commitment to the children and families of this community than being recognized by the state of Texas for our outstanding care,” said Jeremiah Radandt, executive vice president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. “We commend our talented and dedicated team members at Children’s Medical Center Plano for their tireless work and coordination to make this designation possible.”

Read more: Baylor Scott and White Sports Therapy & Research opens at The Star

Children’s Medical Center Plano is a full-service pediatric hospital with a 24/7 emergency department and more than 30 specialties. The 72-bed hospital features four state-of-the-art operating rooms, a full-service laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services. The hospital is designated as a Magnet facility whose nurses rank among the top 8 percent in the country. In 2017, Children’s Medical Center Plano recorded more than 175,000 patient encounters.

For more information about Children’s Medical Center Plano, click here.