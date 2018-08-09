Brunch. It’s probably never going out of style. Whether it’s simple Sunday morning pancakes and bacon or avocado toast with kimchi, sliced radishes and togarashi, brunch is beloved for its decadence, bordering on laziness (laziness, because it’s basically breakfast that’s been rescheduled for later in the day so that you can sleep in). Breakfast is utilitarian, meant to kick start the ignition on your metabolism. But brunch? Brunch is the foodie’s most treasured meal of the day, where fried eggs crown burgers, and every dish may come with a garnish of a mimosa or Bloody Mary. In no particular order, here are the best places to brunch in Frisco.

The Nest Cafe

The Nest is one of the best known and loved places to brunch or study in Frisco. Usually it’s busy, thanks in part to their awesome artisinal coffee, but because of their excellent menu, covering breakfast, lunch and, well, brunch. Options range from beautiful Avocado Toast with ricotta to S’more French Toast and the Croque Madame.

Hours:

Mon-Fri | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sat-Sun | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 7777 Warren Pkwy. Ste. 325, Frisco

More: 469.579.4790 | nestcafe.net

BarnLight Eatery

This local, family-owned eatery personifies rustic-chic, with Southern classics and craft beer. Executive Chef Philip Doyal and Pastry Chef Christina Doyal own it together. The regular menu has specialties including Buttermilk Fried Green Tomatoes and Zinfendel Pot Roast but BarnLight makes the list because of their Sunday brunch buffet. And their decadent cakes, which can be custom-ordered.

Hours:

Mon | Closed

Tues – Sat | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun | 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Brunch buffet only, no regular menu



Where: 15922 Eldorado Pkwy. #700, Frisco

Phone: 214.592.0238 | barnlighteatery.com

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

While it’s always fun to go to Gloria’s after 11 p.m. on the weekends for salsa dancing, brunch brings a whole different kind of salsa to the table. Gloria’s is renowned for their Salvadorian cuisine served with a twist. For brunch, try Glenda’s Caserola, Chilaquiles de Pollo en Salsa Verde for something savory. Or go wild and get Crepes, stuffed with cajeta, caramelized pineapple, strawberry and mango, garnished with orange-honey syrup.

Hours:

Sun – Thurs | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 8600 Gaylord Pkwy., Frisco

More: 972.668.1555 | gloriascuisine.com

Nerdvana Spirits

There’s nowhere but Nerdvana where you can enjoy high-quality chef-driven cuisine prepared with a light NOLA influence–and play Mario Kart at the same time. For brunch, try the Spicy Shellfish Skillet, finished with their exclusive Hadouken sauce. Or build your own breakfast burger, or–even better–brioche French toast. Pair it with a mimosa. Flavors include lavender, wild berry, apricot and orchid.

Hours:

Mon | Closed

Tues-Thurs | 4 – 10 p.m.

Fri | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sat | 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sun | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Brunch: Sat – Sun | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Where: 5757 Main St. #112, Frisco

More: 214.618.9732 | nerdvanafrisco.com/spirits

Eggsellent Cafe

Casual and clean with blue booths and white tables, the aptly-named Eggsellent Cafe has both grounded diner classics and some fresh, unique twists. There’s avocado Benedict for something wholesome and feel-good. Or there’s the biscuit and gravy omelette. Weirdly delicious.

Hours: Every day | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 12388 FM423, Frisco

More: 469.362.6770

Depot Cafe

Depot Cafe is an obvious choice for comfort food and homemade desserts. This family-owned, train-themed cafe serves breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. It’s very low-key and casual, with a diner’s homey atmosphere that makes it easy to relax. Omelets, short stacks, chicken-fried steak: it’s hard to go wrong here.

Hours:

Mon | Closed

Tues – Thurs | 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fri | 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Sat – Sun | 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: 6733 Main St., Frisco

More: 972.377.0707 | depotcafefrisco.com

Da Mario

Da Mario marries local ingredients and Italian imports to create dreamy, shareable dishes in a fine-dining setting where, if you’re lucky, you might run into a Dallas Cowboy. Settle in for Not French Toast: an Italian version of a classic. Italian brioche with a pistachio crust comes with lemon-rosemary-honey blueberry compote and whipped mascarpone.

Brunch at Da Mario at The Star in Frisco

Hours:

Mon – Thurs | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 pm., 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 605 6655 Winning Dr., Frisco

More: 972.324.3055 | damariorestaurant.com

The Heritage Table

Order a dopio, sit back and relax at Heritage Table, found in a historical Frisco house. Overall, Heritage Table is known as one of the best restaurants in the area, so there are no wrong decisions on this menu. Try buttermilk beignets with house-made jam or–for fans of Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit–the Spicy Honey Chicken Biscuit. There’s also a Spicy Queso Chicken Biscuit that seems dangerous.

Hours:

Mon | Closed

Tues – Fri | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 7110 Main St., Frisco

More: 469.664.0100 | theheritagetable.com

Tupelo Honey

Southern charm at its finest, return to the Frisco Star to visit Tupelo Honey. It’s sweet, a little sassy, and has a luxurious brunch menu. I’ve been known to wax poetic about their Shoo Mercy Sweet Potato Pancakes, a three stack with apple cider bacon, fried chicken and butter pecans.

Read more: Tupelo Honey Charms at the Star

Hours:

Mon – Fri | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sat – Sun | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 6725 Winning Dr., Frisco

More: 469.403.2160 | tupelohoneycafe.com

Mash’d

A trendy hangout with a dog-friendly patio and Cajun influences, Mash’d is mostly known for their moonshine cocktails. But it’s probably the only place in the area where you can get a caramel moonshine French toast sandwich with twice-battered fried chicken and cheese served w/ jalapeño maple syrup. It’s called The Unholy One and it’s terrifying.

Oh, and Bloody Marys are $5.

Hours:

Mon – Wed | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Thurs – Fri | 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sat | 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sun | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3401 Preston Rd. #1, Frisco

More: 214.618.9440 | mashd.com

5th Street Patio Cafe

Another restaurant found in a historic Frisco house, 5th Street Patio Cafe is tucked just off of Main Street and 5th, bundled in a quiet corner that feels like it’s in the center of a neighborhood, not a big city. Try Captain Crunch French Toast if you want to indulge your inner child. Corned Beef Hash topped with a fried egg is hard to mess up and that’s to say nothing of the Cajun Crawfish Scramble.

Hours:

Mon | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tues – Fri | 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 8621 5th St., Frisco

More: 972.377.3483 | 5thstreetcafe.com

