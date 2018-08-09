Leisure

Meet Linda Cooper, Host of the national travel show, Travel Time With Linda

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on
Linda Cooper, Travel Time With Linda

Linda Cooper

Linda Cooper is the Host and Executive Producer of the luxury lifestyle travel series, Travel Time with Linda, which just finished airing its second reruns on the AXS TV Network and is available to binge-watch on Amazon Prime in both the US and the UK. Linda grew up in Los Angeles, the city of dreams, and got her B.A. in broadcasting. She has spent years in the TV industry, and even as a kid, she knew that she wanted to work in front of the camera, but not as an actor. It’s almost as if Travel Time With Linda was fated to happen. Linda’s passion for travel led to the creation of the show, and even after two seasons, she says that she “pinches [herself] in amazement that [she] was able to pull it off”.

Linda says that as a lifestyle TV host, she has always featured what interests her and has gravitated towards two main topics: shopping and travel. She created “Shopping Is My Cardio” and “Travel Time With Linda”, which both initially aired locally in Dallas. But then, Linda says she decided to “really go for it and devote an entire show to travel to air on a national platform”. 

When asked what she misses about California, Linda replied with: “The beach. It’s my favorite place in the whole entire world… I find the sounds of waves crashing and the smell of ocean air so intoxicating. My feet in the sand is where I feel the most grounded and it’s the best place to meditate.” She says that Dallas’s only downfall is that it doesn’t have a beach, and now whenever she travels, she always “steals time away to find [her] zen on a beach”.

Linda Cooper, Travel Time With Linda

Linda on the beach

Linda has a soft spot in her heart for South Africa. Her husband grew up there, and they took a family trip back to the country when her kids were in high school to see her husband’s roots. They visited Johannesburg, where Linda’s husband was born, and Cape Town, where he vacationed each year with his family growing up. Linda’s family also visited the safari, which she cites as being awesome until, within 24 hours, her eyes had swollen shut. That’s how she realized she was allergic to grass-thatched roofs. Linda says she “wore big oversized sunglasses for the remainder of [their] safari adventure”, which was “not [her] most glamorous look”. However, she’s glad she found out before filming her travels on TV!

Read more: The art of travel according to ARTA Travel

Linda’s favorite “magical hidden gem” is also from the same family trip to Africa. They visited Zambia and Victoria Falls, where Linda first experienced a 360-degree circular rainbow. She says it was “pure magic and a truly miraculous sight”.

Travel Time With Linda is currently in production of its second season, which is set to air in spring 2019. The first season takes the viewer “Caribbean Dreaming” and features exotic destinations. In Season Two, Linda chose to focus on “Bucket-List Destinations”. She tells me that her crew actually just finished filming in Ireland for two episodes. She also recently won the 2018 Telly Award for Season One of Travel Time With Linda. How exciting!

Travel Time With Linda is a global show, both in its content, and its viewers. The show airs in Asia on TVB Network and on OSN Living Channel throughout the entire Middle East. Pantaflix has also just picked up the series to air in Germany. Wherever you are, Linda’s love for her job is sure to translate through the screen. “I feel truly blessed to have found ‘my passion, my calling’ in life,” Linda says. “I don’t take it for granted ever, and [I] live my life with an ‘attitude of gratitude’. It sounds corny, but it’s true.”

If you are in the US (which most of you probably are) and have Prime, here’s the LINK to watch Season One of Travel Time with Linda today.

Read more: Q&A: Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe at Legacy Hall

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.5K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
1.4K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, staycation, pool deck
1.1K
Leisure

Staycation at Legacy West, Plano
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
1.1K
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
1.0K
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
985
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
913
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
898
Business

Boeing unveils public aerospace exhibit at Legacy West
840
Food

The Gelato Cone melts throughout Collin County
751
Business

Jay Veal expands influence into Collin County
Legacy Hall Box Garden Legacy Hall Box Garden
728
Community

Enjoy the Ultimate Summer of Music Concert Series at Legacy Hall’s Lexus Box Garden
Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC
681
Arts

American Idol coming to downtown Plano
To Top