Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano opens new North Tower

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Exterior of the North Tower at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano is a 114-bed, free-standing, full-service hospital dedicated to heart and vascular care. Located off Plano Parkway, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano recently celebrated the opening of their newest addition: the North Tower.

The hospital’s recently completed $100 million North Tower expansion opened in June and features three new operating suites, 28 ambulatory surgery beds, advanced technology, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center and a dedicated suite for cardiovascular research, as well as a 200-seat auditorium that will be used for medical meetings and conferences.

The new lobby entrance of the North Tower

The new 200-seat auditorium in the education wing of the North Tower is named after Dr. David Brown, founder of Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano who is also President and Chairman of the Medical Staff.

Dr. David Brown standing next to new auditorium named after him

Additionally, the new North Tower has a new restaurant for hospital guests to enjoy.

Main lobby of the North Tower with new restaurant

Interior of 200-seat auditorium

Baylor Scott & White Heart – Plano ranks 16th nationally among the nation’s best hospitals for cardiology & heart surgery, according to the 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report “America’s Best Hospitals” guide. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) recently awarded the hospital its highest rating in four of the five heart surgeries tracked by the STS. This places Baylor Scott & White Heart – Plano’s heart surgery program in the top 1 percent of U.S. heart surgery centers for patient care and outcomes.

For more information about Baylor Scott & White Heart – Plano, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
