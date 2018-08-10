Playground grand reopening at The Shops at Willow Bend Plano

Come celebrate the reopening of The Shops at Willow Bend Plano playground with fun and games for the family!

WHAT: Medical City Plano invites the public to a Grand Reopening of the playground at The Shops at Willow Bend. The event includes family-friendly activities including kids teaching kids healthy snack demonstrations and special appearances by superheroes, Disney princesses, and the Medical City Children Hospital’s Leo the Lion. This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: August 11, 2018, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Shops at Willow Bend Plano Playground

6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Enter between Neiman Marcus and Crate and Barrel

