Arts

The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg: Takashi Murakami at The Modern

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Photos by Regan Weinrich

This mind-bending, boundary-crossing exhibit of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s work, running at The Modern through September 16, is worth the trip to Fort Worth.
Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, the exhibition at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth highlights Murakami’s extensive art career. Titled “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg”, the exhibit features fifty paintings that showcase three decades of his work. Takashi Murakami conveys a unique and multi-layered message in his artwork, and his paintings leave the viewer interpreting and questioning for themselves. The exhibit is an impressive collection of Murakami’s art, bringing together his visions of Japanese tradition and global contemporary culture.
Though Murakami’s exhibit is a must-see, it may not be for everyone. The Modern warns that “the works in this gallery include graphic sexual content. Warning, this exhibition contains bold and reflective patterns that may cause seizures for those who have photosensitive epilepsy that is triggered by visual stimuli.”
If you’re willing to challenge your view of art–and make the drive to Fort Worth–get ready to think outside the box with Takashi Murakami at The Modern.
For more information about this exhibition or The Modern, click here.
Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System Friends of the Plano Public Library, Plano Public Library Book Sale, Plano Public Library System
1.6K
Shopping

Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2
1.4K
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees Missy Bender, PISD, PISD Board President, PISD Board of Trustees
1.1K
Education & Enrichment

PISD Board President Missy Bender shares her story and her hopes for PISD students
Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella Gazpacho Andaluz, Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar, Plano, spanish, tapas, churros, sangria, paella
1.0K
Food

Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West
El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano El Piropo Mexican food and art, downtown plano
1.0K
Food

El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant
934
Business

STEM education and the future of business in North Texas
922
Business

Boeing unveils public aerospace exhibit at Legacy West
Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC Harper Grace on American Idol 2018 | Mark Levine/ABC
797
Arts

American Idol coming to downtown Plano
781
Health

Children’s Medical Center Plano earns Level IV Trauma Facility designation
773
Business

Jay Veal expands influence into Collin County
Legacy Hall Box Garden Legacy Hall Box Garden
757
Community

Enjoy the Ultimate Summer of Music Concert Series at Legacy Hall’s Lexus Box Garden
Fredericksburg, wine country, vineyard, texas wines, travel Fredericksburg, wine country, vineyard, texas wines, travel
753
Food

Travel to Fredericksburg for the best Texas wine
To Top