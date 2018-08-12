Food

LemonShark Poke opening at CityLine, Richardson

Rebecca Silvestri
Photo courtesy of LemonShark Poke on Facebook

Aloha – Konnichiwa – Hello! A new Hawaiian and Japanese fusion poké (pronounced poh-kay) house will be opening soon at CityLine, Richardson.

Poké is a marinated raw fish (aka sashimi) dish most commonly found in Hawaii, and in the past few years this delectable meal has hit the mainland big time. Poké is the Hawaiian verb for “section” or “to slice or cut”. Traditional forms are aku (an oily tuna) and he’e (octopus). Increasingly popular ahi poké is generally made with Yellowfin tuna. Adaptations may feature raw salmon or various shell fish as a main ingredient served raw with the common “poké” seasonings.

LemonShark Poké is set to open this fall and will be a welcome addition to CityLine’s culinary offerings which currently include:  Jasper’sTricky Fish, Texan Melts grilled cheese, Coal Vines, Edoko Sushi and Robata, Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine and Good Union Urban BBQ.

A few signature dishes on the LemonShark Poké menu include: Aloha Tuna with Ahi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber & Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Avocado, Red Onion, Ginger, Crispy Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce; LemonShark Salmon with Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Corn, Water Chestnuts, Masago, Crispy Onion, LemonShark Sauce; and Tofu Garden with Tofu, Seaweed & Cucumber Salad, Edamame, Green Onion, Carrots, Tomato, Avocado, Crispy Garlic, Spicy Mayo

LemonShark Poké will be located at Four CityLine, 1415 State Streett. Check out the menu at lemonsharkpoke.com

Also opening soon at CityLine Richardson is Ace’s Sports Hangar and Char’d: Southeast Asian Kitchen.

CITYLINE RICHARDSON

CityLine is a 204-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas featuring a dense mix of office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and open space, with easy access to two major highways and the DART light rail system. CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 50 dining and retail options with Whole Foods Market as anchor, an Aloft hotel, seven office buildings home to State Farm and Raytheon, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center.

At full build-out, CityLine will contain five million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 75 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
