Sweet Tooth Hotel relaunches with a rainbow-powered rocket ship and holographic space gear

Photo: Chelsea Delzell, Design: Cole Keeton, Model: Ainslee Jones

Sweet Tooth Hotel, a dream come true for narcissistic Instagrammers, is reopening November 1 with a new theme: 1955. Expect holographic space gear and a rainbow-powered rocket ship as Dallas artists explore retrofuturism.

Sweet Tooth Hotel is an art installation pop-up in Dallas which brings together work by some of Dallas’s most innovative artists. It’s also very photogenic and colorful: the stuff social media dreams are made of.

The new installation, “1955”, will incorporate references to some of the most beloved design from mid-century atomic to the Space Age, harkening back to a time when everyone was looking towards outer space and the limitless potential of technology. Artists will create work addressing retrofuturism, which is characterized by depictions of the future produced in an earlier era and explores the tension of future and past and between the alienating and empowering effects of technology.

Featuring five interactive spaces, brought to life from a burst of colorful oil from a rocket ship fueled by rainbows, viewers will be able to interact with new creations by previous collaborators, Built by Bender, Jeremy Biggers, Rob Wilson, Jojo Chuang and Shamsy Roomiani, along with new Sweet Tooth Hotel artists Hatziel Flores and Drigo. As a bonus to this installation, curious guests will be able to watch the creation of “1955” on Instagram at the newly launched @buildsweettoothhotel.

Open November 2 – December 31, “1955” will see the current 1,200 sq. ft. space in Victory Park reimagined with a revamp of the artist spaces and an expanded Gift Shoppe featuring limited edition products and artist works. This is the final installation at this space, with plans for a larger venue in 2019.

“We originally intended to pop up for just a month and then extended our first run to allow more guests to view the work, “says founder Jencey Keeton. “Now, we’ve decided to keep these short runs for an ongoing series and challenge ourselves on each chapter to bring something new to our guests and allow artists to explore the furthest depths of their creativity. In 2018, we’ve realized many of the technology leaps that were just dreams in 1955 so we wanted to imagine even further. What does a rocket ship fueled by rainbows look like? You’ll find out soon.”

General Admission tickets are $20, children under 2 admitted free. A limited amount of $40 VIP tickets are available and come with custom Sweet Tooth Hotel 1955 VIP Collection featuring a tote bag, sticker pack and keychain. Check-ins are on the hour, 10am-7pm weekdays and 9am-7pm weekends. Private events are available for $2,500 allowing for 25 guests and can be booked at [email protected]

For information and to buy tickets before they sell out visit www.sweettoothotel.com.

