A guide to the market table at Fogo de Chão, Legacy West

With all-you-can-eat churrasco at your fingertips, it’s easy to love Fogo de Chão. It’s also easy to get overwhelmed. Brazilian steakhouses are luxurious: all-you-can-eat taken to its highest form.

If you’d like another cut of meat, all you need to do is pick up a coaster. Flip it to the green side and suddenly waiters swarm at your elbow and offer a variety of meats on skewers. When your plate is full two layers deep with picanha, pork sausage and beef ancho, simply flip your card to red, and immediately, the flood cuts off. It’s a delicate dance, a tightrope walk between a stomach ache later and getting your money’s worth now. Besides, it’s delicious.

But it’s not just about meat. Fogo de Chão also has a salad bar. But it isn’t the wilted Caesar salads and stale croutons kind of salad bar you’d find in a cafeteria. The seasonal market table presents a “colorful palate of fresh and flavorful ingredients inspired by Brazilian farmlands and recipes that are traditional and natural staples of Southern Brazilian cuisine.”

Walk around it once to take everything in. Snag a piece of black pepper candied bacon: oven-roasted with brown sugar, black pepper and red pepper flakes.

Heirloom tomato and mozzarella rest on a platter together, next to a fresh chickpea salad. The watermelon feta salad is a classic, summery combination. The list goes on. The ancient grains are a winner at our table, as is the quinoa tabouleh–not to be confused with lentil quinoa. If watermelon-feta feels too mainstream, try a rarer pairing: Brazilian kale and oranges. For salad traditionalists, construct a classic salad with seasonal greens.

There’s even soup. Sweet pea and asparagus offers mild, verdant flavor. Fogo Feijoada, a traditional black bean stew with sausage served over white rice, feels like a rare find. You can season it with fresh orange, malagueta hot sauce and farofa, (baked yuca flour with bacon).

But, just in case you want to garnish your plate of meat with more meat, browse the charcuterie section. Imported prosciutto, Calabrese salami, fennel Salami as well as Prosciutto de Parma and Spanish chorizo: all come with lovely cheese pairings such as smoked provolone, bleu cheese and brie. Chorizo is always especially nice with manchego and a dash of mustard. Pretty rolls of cold-smoked salmon wait nearby, ready with garnishes of basil dressing, red onions and capers.

That’s still not all.

The Antipasti section holds brined, marinated and roasted delicacies as well as raw fruits and vegetables. The market table’s spread offers marinated artichokes, peppadew peppers, buffalo mozzarella, roasted zucchini and more. Fresh fruits and vegetables like papayas, mangoes, hearts of palm and roasted beets round it all out. Literally, everything you could want is there.

So yes, on your next visit to Fogo de Chão, you should eat your fill of bacon-wrapped filet mignon. But don’t skip the market table. Be that person who goes to a steakhouse and fills up on salad.

Fogo de Chão

Hours:

Mon – Thurs | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Fri | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 11 p.m.

Sat | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 5908 Headquarters Dr. Ste. k150, Plano

More: 469.606.1000 | fogodechao.com