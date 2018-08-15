Free Dallas Cowboys event at The Star, Frisco

From August 20 – 28, the Dallas Cowboys will host a week-long event coinciding with 2018 Training Camp presented by American Airlines happening at The Star in Frisco.
The Back to Football event will take place throughout The Star campus, with training camp practices taking place inside Ford Center and activations throughout the week on Tostitos Championship Plaza, Ford Center, and The Star District. Practices will be held inside Ford Center on August 20-21, August 23-24 and August 28. In addition to free open practice viewing opportunities, the week will feature a trivia night, a Painting with a Twist session, a Toasting for Touchdowns event at the Omni Frisco Hotel, yoga on the plaza, a movie night, special offers from retail and restaurants (including 40% off all Frisco ISD apparel) and more family-friendly activities.
Members of the Jones family and Frisco city officials will kick off the week’s events with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 20 at 5 p.m. inside Ford Center. The ceremony will feature remarks from Jerry Jones and Frisco city officials and performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
All times and events are subject to change. For the latest updates and daily schedule of events, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com/BackToFootball. For information on tours of The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com/Tours.
Training Camp and “Back to Football” schedule of events
Monday, August 20, 2018
5 p.m. Opening Ceremony
5:30 p.m. Training Camp Practice**
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
5:30 p.m. Training Camp Practice**
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
7 – 9 p.m. Football Trivia (Located within City Works, The Common Table and Concrete Cowboy)
Thursday, August 23, 2018
11 a.m. Training Camp Practice**
7 – 9 p.m. Painting with a Twist (Located on Tostitos Championship Plaza). Sign up here.
Friday, August 24, 2018
11 a.m. Training Camp Practice**
5 – 7 p.m. Live Music
6:30 p.m. Toasting for Touchdowns (Located at The Edge pool deck and bar at Omni Frisco Hotel, see here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Saturday, August 25, 2018
8 – 9 a.m. Yoga on the Plaza with Cowboys Fit. Free; Bring your yoga own mat.
3 – 6 p.m. Back To Football in Ford Center
- Appearances by:
- Dallas Cowboys alumni (+ autographs)
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
- Rowdy
- Activities including:
- Music by DJ EJ
- NFL Play 60
- Rock climbing wall
- Inflatables
- Airbrush tattoo artist
- Balloon artist
7 – 9 p.m. Movie Night: Remember the Titans
Sunday, August 26, 2018
7 p.m. Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
11 a.m. Training Camp Practice**
*Note: Check website for details as information and timing is subject to change.
**All times are listed in CDT, unless otherwise noted. Practice times subject to change. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
