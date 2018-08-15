How Jana Etheridge built a career in male-dominated workplaces

Jana Etheridge, Managing VP, Chief of Staff and Customer Office, Financial Services, Capital One in Plano, is as impressive as her long title.

Among her numerous roles, Jana leads Capital One’s business resource group EmpowHER for the South-Central region, which is a program that gives women the opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths and diverse experiences to inspire their careers and lives.

“You must be true to who you are to maximize the value you add.”

Jana feels that female representation in all fields is critical to the success and viability of any organization, and that a diverse work force is imperative to drive the best thinking, the best problem solving and the best results – an opinion she has formed after working in male dominated industries where being one of a handful of females was simply the norm; in college, she worked as a supervisor at an automotive store, and Jana was one of only four female financial advisors in a class of 25 at the financial planning company. She’s found that in each job, her unique perspective as a woman added value to her work. Now, Jana loves empowering fellow women in business to be confident, bold and unapologetically themselves so they can do the same.

Here Jana reveals how she’s built a career in male-dominated work places.

What inspired your career path?

Growing up, my parents, who both worked outside of the home, were very open about their financial goals for saving money to pay for my college education and to retire at the age of 55. They worked closely with a financial advisor over many years to achieve their goals, and that model was very intriguing to me. I ended up working for the same financial planning company where my parents were clients right after college. I loved the experience and the opportunity to help young “achievers” in their 20s and 30s and those heading into retirement, many of whom were women, succeed.

What obstacles have you faced? How did you overcome them?

Most obstacles I have faced in my career have been created by my own self-doubt and internal negative chatter, not any external force. A few years ago, I really leaned into taming the chatter and it has been incredibly helpful. I reframe self-doubt into thoughts about why I am uniquely suited to take on a big challenge and learn something new. Flipping the chatter into a positive, while acknowledging I may need to develop new skills to tackle the thing in front of me, has been liberating.

Tell me about a time when you failed. What did you learn from the experience?

My husband and I built an amazing coffee and wine bar franchise prototype from the ground up. We had an air-tight business plan, purchased the land, built the building, created every recipe, selected the coffee roaster, personally managed the marketing and created buttoned-up operations processes. No one, including our best customers, thought we would fail; but after three hard years, and personal and financial sacrifices, we had to close the doors.

I learned two things. First, I learned the importance of running a business in a well-managed, repeatable way. If we hadn’t had strong processes in place, which were loved by our customers, it would have been that much more difficult. Second, I learned the value of staying objective and failing fast. Had we been more objective and acknowledged the failure sooner, it would have still been difficult, but it would have allowed a faster resolution. I’ve been able to apply that mindset at Capital One, where agility is highly valued because it allows us to innovate and better serve our customers.

What does leadership mean to you? How are you an effective leader?

Leadership means many things to me. Leaders create and declare a vision, support each of their associates and inspire their team to accomplish more than they thought possible. A leader must openly support their team through failures and must elevate their successes. Finally, a leader has a responsibility to praise great work and provide coaching often.

“A leader must openly support their team through failures and must elevate their successes.”

A large part of my effectiveness as a leader is my caring nature and authenticity. My team is deeply important to me and the best way I know how to support them is to be myself, listen well and show that I care.

What role does diversity play in corporate America? What needs to change? What are you/your company doing to facilitate this change and how can others follow suit?

Fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where employees can bring their whole self to work, where they feel “at home” and where they can openly express their thoughts and ideas is critical to a company’s success. A truly diverse workforce that reflects the world around us will foster better brainstorming, better solutions, and ultimately, better products and services for the customer.

“A truly diverse workforce fosters better brainstorming, better solutions, and ultimately, better products and services for the customer.”

I’m fortunate and proud of the examples of diversity I experience professionally at Capital One. At Capital One, our associates are understood, valued and respected for their unique backgrounds, experiences, passions and perspectives. We know that to reimagine money – to infuse ingenuity, simplicity and humanity into banking – we must harness the power of our collective wisdom.

We achieve that through diverse talent acquisition, and actively invest in our seven associate business resource groups: Origins (Asian), Voices (Black), ¡HOLA! (Hispanic), Out Front (LGBTQ), Capabilities (People with Disabilities) and empowHER (Women). Capital One also offers a host of resource and connection groups that are driven by associates including Adoption Connection, Autism Spectrum Connection, Parent Connection and Virtual Team Connection. We also have a diversity and inclusion advisory board and line of business diversity councils that advance our culture of inclusion. Additionally, we offer many training materials, career development programs and community outreach initiatives to ensure our inclusion efforts take root and thrive at Capital One.

How do you achieve work/life balance? What tips do you have for fellow women in business struggling in this area?

You must take care of yourself first, and then work your career around your non-negotiables. For me, those include working out, date night and not taking my laptop home during the week.

“We must stay in tune with what is needed to take care of ourselves, no matter what.”

I feel that work/life “balance” is rarely achievable. We all go through seasons in life that require more from us professionally or personally, and what is most important is that we are conscious of those demands and make different choices if necessary given the stage of life we are in. We must stay in tune with what is needed to take care of ourselves, no matter what.

