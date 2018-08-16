August 2018 Calendar: Everything fun happening in Collin County this month

August is always a busy–and hot–month of the year, as summer winds down and kids get ready to go back to school. The end of a season doesn’t mean the end of fun, though! Don’t miss out on the plethora of events happening in the Collin County area this month.
August 1, 6-7:30 P.M.
Tequila Tasting & Margarita Madness
Taco Diner, Cityline Richardson. tacodinerrestaurants.com
August 2, 7 P.M.
Cocktails & Cleats
Hobnob with pro soccer players to benefit FC Dallas Foundation. Toyota Stadium, Frisco. fcdallas.com
August 2, 7:30 P.M.
Jim Lauderdale
Classic country singer. Courtyard Theater, Plano. plano.gov
August 2-5
Footloose the Musical
To dance or not to dance. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org
August 3, 2 P.M.
Movies: Big Hero 6
See this Disney title in A/C comfort. Parr Public Library, Plano. planolibrary.org
August 3, 8 P.M.
Delbert McClinton
Popular blues/rock man from Lubbock. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com
August 3, 8 P.M.
Erasure
Revered English duo from 80’s. At Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com
August 3-5
Friends of Plano Library Book Sale
Bibliophiles rejoice! Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org
August 3-10, 8-10 P.M.
The Face on the Barroom Floor
Fun for the entire family. Courtyard Theater, McKinney. mckinneyperformingartscenter.org
August 3-11
The Odd Couple
Timeless story of Felix & Oscar. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org
August 3-12
Into the Woods
Stephen Sondheim play. Fairview Youth Theater, Fairview. ntpa.org
August 4, 9:30-11 A.M.
Painting with Coffee
Get artistic with coffee beans. Cityline Plaza, Richardson. citylinedfw.com
August 4, 7 P.M.
Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge
See some of world’s best bull riders. Allen Event Center. alleneventcenter.com
August 4, 11, 18, 25; 6 P.M.
Vitruvian Salsa Festival
Learn to salsa dance. Vitruvian Park, Addison. addisontexas.net
August 8
Gladys Knight & The O’Jays
A night of unforgettable R&B/soul. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com
August 9, 3 P.M.
Movie Magic with a Green Screen
Make your own movie on a tablet. At Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org
August 9-12
Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes
Favorite superheroes’ live show. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com
August 9-12
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience
Hot-selling Potter parody. At Wyly Theatre, Dallas. attpac.org
August 10-11, 9-5 P.M.
Quilt Plano 2018
Quilts, quilts, everywhere. Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org
August 10-18
The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
C.S. Lewis classic story on stage. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org
August 10-19
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Shakespeare classic. Art Center Theatre, Plano. artcentertheatre.com
August 11, 7 P.M.
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Talented country artists. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com
August 12, 8 P.M.
Charlie Wilson
Former Gap Band lead vocalist. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com
August 13, 8 P.M.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live
Electric Light Orchestra visits. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com
August 14, 6-7:30 P.M.
Tequila Tasting
Taste three Dulce Vida infused tequilas, enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma cocktail and get a taste of the new Taco Diner menu. Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy, Plano. tacodinerrestaurants.com
August 14, 8 P.M.
Toto
Rock supergroup back from Africa. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com
August 15, 8 P.M.
Ben Shapiro Live
Conservative political commentator. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com
August 16, 7 P.M.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Hard-rocking, eccentric duo. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com
August 16, 7:30 P.M.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Successful South African music group. Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org
August 17, 6 P.M.
Big 3
Summertime basketball. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com
August 17, 7 P.M.
The Secret Lives of Colors
Author Kassia St. Clair speaks on NPR-lauded title. Dallas Museum of Art. dma.org
August 18, 6 P.M.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cowboys open ’18 preseason at home. AT&T Stadium, Arlington. attstadium.com
August 18, 7:30 P.M.
Ice Cube
Ultra-talented rapper/actor. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com
August 19, 10 A.M.-8 P.M.
Fashion Fantasia Beauty & Fashion Expo
Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org
August 19, 7:30 P.M.
An Evening with Lyle Lovett
Julia Roberts’ former beau performs. Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org
August 20, 7:00 P.M.
Photoshop: Creating Headshots.
Parr Public Library, Plano. planolibrary.org
August 20, 22, 10:30 A.M.
Puppet Show: Goldilocks & the 3 Bears
Children’s classic tale. Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org
August 21, 7:30 P.M.
Shakira
Colombian superstar returns. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com
August 23, 6 P.M.
Delicious Wishes
Benefit for Make-A-Wish of North Texas. Verona Villa, Frisco. ntxwish.org
August 23-26
101 Dalmatians Kids
Fairview Youth Theater, Fairview. ntpa.org
August 24, 6:30 P.M.
Lost ‘80s Live
Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, etc. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com
August 24, 7 P.M.
Evanescence & Lindsey Sterling
Popular alternative-rock duo. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com
August 24-26
Cinderella
Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org
August 24-31
The Choices We Make
Decisions and their consequences. Art Center Theatre, Plano. artcentertheatre.com
August 25, 6 P.M.
Texas Summer Jam
Randy Rogers & Friends headlining. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com
August 25, 7:30 P.M.
Rascal Flatts
Best-selling country act. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com
August 25, 8 P.M.
Movies in the Park
A Wrinkle in Time. At Haggard Park, downtown Plano. visitdowntownplano.com
August 25, 8 P.M.
Pink Floyd Laser Light Spectacular
Lasers set to Pink Floyd. At Strauss Square, Dallas. attpac.org
August 26, 6 P.M.
Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd
A night of hip-hop. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com
August 28, 9:30-11 A.M.
Genealogy: Obituaries, Society Columns and Newspapers
Use media to trace your roots. Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org
August 29, 7 P.M.
Journey & Def Leppard
Mullets aplenty at this show. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com
August 29, 8 P.M.
Boz Scaggs
Former Plano resident returns home. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com
August 30, 7 P.M.
High School Football: Woodrow Wilson vs. Frisco
Start of a brand-new season. Ford Center, Frisco. thestarinfrisco.com