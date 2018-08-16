August 2018 Calendar: Everything fun happening in Collin County this month

Events

Aayushi Pramanik
August is always a busy–and hot–month of the year, as summer winds down and kids get ready to go back to school. The end of a season doesn’t mean the end of fun, though! Don’t miss out on the plethora of events happening in the Collin County area this month.

Toyota Stadium in Frisco

August 1, 6-7:30 P.M.

Tequila Tasting & Margarita Madness

Taco Diner, Cityline Richardson. tacodinerrestaurants.com

 

August 2, 7 P.M.

Cocktails & Cleats

Hobnob with pro soccer players to benefit FC Dallas Foundation. Toyota Stadium, Frisco. fcdallas.com

 

August 2, 7:30 P.M.

Jim Lauderdale

Classic country singer. Courtyard Theater, Plano. plano.gov

Jim Lauderdale, photo by Scott Simontacchi

 

August 2-5

Footloose the Musical

To dance or not to dance. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org

 

August 3, 2 P.M.

Movies: Big Hero 6

See this Disney title in A/C comfort. Parr Public Library, Plano. planolibrary.org

 

August 3, 8 P.M.

Delbert McClinton

Popular blues/rock man from Lubbock. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com

 

August 3, 8 P.M.

Erasure

Revered English duo from 80’s. At Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com

 

August 3-5

Friends of Plano Library Book Sale

Bibliophiles rejoice! Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org

 

August 3-10, 8-10 P.M.

The Face on the Barroom Floor

Fun for the entire family. Courtyard Theater, McKinney. mckinneyperformingartscenter.org

 

August 3-11

The Odd Couple

Timeless story of Felix & Oscar. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org

 

August 3-12

Into the Woods

Stephen Sondheim play. Fairview Youth Theater, Fairview. ntpa.org

 

August 4, 9:30-11 A.M.

Painting with Coffee

Get artistic with coffee beans. Cityline Plaza, Richardson. citylinedfw.com

 

August 4, 7 P.M.

Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge

See some of world’s best bull riders. Allen Event Center. alleneventcenter.com

 

August 4, 11, 18, 25; 6 P.M.

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Learn to salsa dance. Vitruvian Park, Addison. addisontexas.net

Vitruvian Salsa Festival in Vitruvian Park

 

August 8

Gladys Knight & The O’Jays

A night of unforgettable R&B/soul. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com

 

August 9, 3 P.M.

Movie Magic with a Green Screen

Make your own movie on a tablet. At Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org

 

August 9-12

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

Favorite superheroes’ live show. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com

 

August 9-12

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Hot-selling Potter parody. At Wyly Theatre, Dallas. attpac.org

 

August 10-11, 9-5 P.M.

Quilt Plano 2018

Quilts, quilts, everywhere. Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org

 

August 10-18

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

C.S. Lewis classic story on stage. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. ntpa.org

 

August 10-19

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare classic. Art Center Theatre, Plano. artcentertheatre.com

 

August 11, 7 P.M.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Talented country artists. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com

 

August 12, 8 P.M.

Charlie Wilson

Former Gap Band lead vocalist. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com

 

August 13, 8 P.M.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live

Electric Light Orchestra visits. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com

 

August 14, 6-7:30 P.M.

Tequila Tasting

Taste three Dulce Vida infused tequilas, enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma cocktail and get a taste of the new Taco Diner menu. Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy, Plano. tacodinerrestaurants.com

Taco Diner’s Frozen Paloma, Photo by David Santos

 

August 14, 8 P.M.

Toto

Rock supergroup back from Africa. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com

 

August 15, 8 P.M.

Ben Shapiro Live

Conservative political commentator. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com

 

August 16, 7 P.M.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Hard-rocking, eccentric duo. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com

 

August 16, 7:30 P.M.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Successful South African music group. Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org

 

August 17, 6 P.M.

Big 3

Summertime basketball. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com

 

August 17, 7 P.M.

The Secret Lives of Colors

Author Kassia St. Clair speaks on NPR-lauded title. Dallas Museum of Art. dma.org

 

August 18, 6 P.M.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cowboys open ’18 preseason at home. AT&T Stadium, Arlington. attstadium.com

 

August 18, 7:30 P.M.

Ice Cube

Ultra-talented rapper/actor. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com

 

August 19, 10 A.M.-8 P.M.

Fashion Fantasia Beauty & Fashion Expo

Plano Event Center. planoeventcenter.org

 

August 19, 7:30 P.M.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett

Julia Roberts’ former beau performs. Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org

Lyle Lovett

 

August 20, 7:00 P.M.

Photoshop: Creating Headshots.

Parr Public Library, Plano. planolibrary.org

 

August 20, 22, 10:30 A.M.

Puppet Show: Goldilocks & the 3 Bears

Children’s classic tale. Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org

 

August 21, 7:30 P.M.

Shakira

Colombian superstar returns. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com

 

August 23, 6 P.M.

Delicious Wishes

Benefit for Make-A-Wish of North Texas. Verona Villa, Frisco. ntxwish.org

 

August 23-26

101 Dalmatians Kids

Fairview Youth Theater, Fairview. ntpa.org

 

August 24, 6:30 P.M.

Lost ‘80s Live

Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, etc. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com

 

August 24, 7 P.M.

Evanescence & Lindsey Sterling

Popular alternative-rock duo. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com

 

August 24-26

Cinderella

Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org

 

August 24-31

The Choices We Make

Decisions and their consequences. Art Center Theatre, Plano. artcentertheatre.com

 

August 25, 6 P.M.

Texas Summer Jam

Randy Rogers & Friends headlining. Toyota Music Factory, Irving. thepaviliontoyotamf.com

 

August 25, 7:30 P.M.

Rascal Flatts

Best-selling country act. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com

 

August 25, 8 P.M.

Movies in the Park

A Wrinkle in Time. At Haggard Park, downtown Plano. visitdowntownplano.com

 

August 25, 8 P.M.

Pink Floyd Laser Light Spectacular

Lasers set to Pink Floyd. At Strauss Square, Dallas. attpac.org

Pink Floyd Laser Light Spectacular

 

August 26, 6 P.M.

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd

A night of hip-hop. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park. livenation.com

 

August 28, 9:30-11 A.M.

Genealogy: Obituaries, Society Columns and Newspapers

Use media to trace your roots. Schimelpfenig Library, Plano. planolibrary.org

 

August 29, 7 P.M.

Journey & Def Leppard

Mullets aplenty at this show. American Airlines Center, Dallas. americanairlinescenter.com

 

August 29, 8 P.M.

Boz Scaggs

Former Plano resident returns home. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie. verizontheatre.com

 

August 30, 7 P.M.

High School Football: Woodrow Wilson vs. Frisco

Start of a brand-new season. Ford Center, Frisco. thestarinfrisco.com

The Star in Frisco

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
