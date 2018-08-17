Nonprofit

EVENT: Hope’s Door New Beginning Fall Fashion Show

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on

Hope's Door New Beginning, Hope's Door New Beginning Fall Fashion Show, Tootsies, Embassy Suites, Frisco

On September 14th, 2018, Hope’s Door New Beginning will be hosting their Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon. Ticket prices start at $150, and all proceeds will benefit Hope’s Door New Beginning, a nonprofit which works to offer intervention and prevention services for families affected by domestic abuse.

The fashion show will feature fall fashion from womenswear provider Tootsies, and clothes will be modeled by the wives and girlfriends of the Dallas Stars, the Junior League of Collin County, and even a few surprise guests!

Statistics indicate that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in Texas will experience violence at the hands of their family, and Hope’s Door works tirelessly to ensure that these statistics change. In 2017, Hope’s Door volunteers answered 5,854 calls to their emergency hotline, which is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in English and Spanish. Last year, the nonprofit also had 470 adults and children in residence at their emergency shelters, and they assisted 150 individuals through their transitional housing program. They provided counseling for 1,496 adults and 908 children.

When you attend the Hope’s Door New Beginning Fall Fashion Show, you have fun and support an amazing cause. That’s something to be proud of! In the words of Hope’s Door New Beginning, “giving from the heart is always in style”.

Hope’s Door New Beginning Fall Fashion Show

When: Sept. 14, 2018, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Frisco, 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Cost: Tickets start at $150

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
