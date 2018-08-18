Café Spice comes to Whole Foods Plano

It is now easier than ever for Plano residents to enjoy authentic, chef-driven Indian and Thai cuisine in the comfort of their own homes.

Café Spice, the pioneering, family-owned brand offering authentic global cuisine with Indian roots, debuted four of their signature heat and eat meals in Whole Foods Markets throughout Texas, including in Plano, Dallas, Fort Wort, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, the week of July 2nd.

A family-owned business with recipes created by celebrated chef Hari Nayak, Café Spice brings an array of authentic global cuisine to a variety of select retailers across the United States. Raising the bar for international fare with a strong focus on traditional Indian cuisine, Café Spice specializes in restaurant-quality products that are all-natural and socially responsible. The Café Spice team creates their chef driven meals from scratch in small batches at their Hudson Valley, NY USDA kitchen using fresh, wholesome ingredients including humanely raised, antibiotic-free meal, freshly ground spices, responsibly sourced produce, rBST-free milk, and Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil. In addition, the majority of their meals are gluten-free, with multiple vegan options available.

There are four Café Spice heat and eat/grab and go meals being sold in Whole Foods Plano, and they feature humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken, as well as gluten-free and vegan options. They include:

Chicken Tikka Masala with Basmati Saffron Rice: marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor (traditional clay oven) is simmered to tender perfection in tomato sauce, prepared with a hint of cream and whole spices. Gluten Free, featuring Humanely Raised Antibiotic- Free Chicken.

Bombay Dal Palak with Lemon Rice : three varieties of lentils, slowly cooked and blended with tomato, spinach and freshly ground spices. Vegan and gluten-free.

Red Chicken Curry with Thai Fried Rice: tender pieces of chicken simmered with onions and bamboo shoots in a fragrantly spiced coconut milk. Featuring Humanely Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken.

Yellow Tofu Curry with Thai Fried Rice: cubes of tofu simmered with potatoes and onions in a fragrantly spiced coconut milk. Vegan.

The next time you visit Whole Foods, look out for Café Spice meals. The flavorful, healthy dishes are worth the buy.

Café Spice products are available nationwide in the prepared foods section of major markets including Whole Foods, Morton Williams, Earth Fare and more. All locations can be found here at cafespice.com/locations . In addition to prepared foods, Café Spice dishes can be found in various “quick serve” locations including a growing number of universities, hospitals, food courts and corporate dining areas. For more information, please visit cafespice.com.