Timeless owner Dan Broadfoot on showcasing the finest accesories

Legacy West’s new watch showcase is unlike any watch showcase in town. Timeless Luxury Watches offers a vast selection of timepieces one won’t find anywhere else. With the help of his wife, Anna, Dan Broadfoot has built a wristwatch empire and become a household name among accessory lovers in DFW. As Timeless’s owner, Broadfoot’s mission is to pair each customer with an accessory that fits their personal style, aesthetic, and needs.

So you’re originally from Manchester, England. How old were you when you came to America?

“I was nine years old when I came to America. Strangely enough, we actually go back to England quite often because we carry a British brand called Bremont. We find ourselves in the U.K. a lot for business matters.”

How did you and your wife, Anna, get into the watch game?

“We opened the first Timeless location about eight years ago. I’ve been in the industry since I was 16. I’m 35 now, so it’s been quite a while. I started off working in a family-owned business in New Jersey. They had a lot of boutique brands, not your usual big-name brands. In college, I worked part-time at a watch store. Then we moved to Texas, and we opened Timeless. We had always talked about opening our own store over here, and so we opened our first two in Frisco. This [Legacy West] location is our third and only location, as we closed the other two down.”

How did you end up deciding to choose Legacy West as the place to resurrect Timeless?

“Legacy West is, like, the heart of anything North Dallas. Another big thing is the fact that it’s a shopping center. A few years ago, we looked at Legacy East [The Shops at Legacy], but Legacy East is more of a food place than a shopping center. Now, this place has SuitSupply, a sunglass shop, and clothing retailers, so it’s easier to pull customers here.”

Which watch brands does Timeless Luxury Watches carry in-store?

“We carry a lot of brands, but we’ve got about nine main boutique brands in store. We’ve got Montblanc, Tudor, Omega, IWC, A. Lange & Söhne. We’ve got a bunch of different Seiko lines. We also carry NOMOS, Zenith, Oris, and TAG, which is a huge deal for us.”

What sets Timeless Luxury Watches apart from other watch showcases in the area?

“Our main things are customer service and aftercare service. We offer an industry-leading warranty of five years on every one of our watches. Most stores only offer a two or three year warranty, but we extend that to five. That’s something that gives our customers peace of mind. For every pre-owned watch, we give a two year warranty. Most watch dealers only give pre-owned watches a warranty of six months to a year, if any at all. We’re very customer-oriented because without customers, we don’t have a business.”

Who would you say are some of your personal style icons?

“To be honest, my wife is more of a fashionista than I am. I named the store “Timeless” because I like more traditional, classic styles. A lot of brands make the mistake of creating showy, large watches that may be popular at the time. But then, they quickly go out of fashion. You want something that’s going to last a lifetime.”

Timeless Luxury Watches is now open at Legacy West, Plano

7301 Windrose Ave, #C100, Plano | timelessluxwatches.com