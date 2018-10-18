Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy

Lights at Legacy, Plano’s premier holiday event, is set to illuminate the start of the holiday season on Sunday, November 18. The Shops at Legacy is home to the free, family-friendly event that will feature a host of complimentary activities for kids, musical performances, and Plano’s premier tree lighting. Bring a little holiday glee to your annual shopping spree by combining fun and festivity!

Enjoy complimentary train rides, caricature artists, face painters, balloon artists, toy soldier stilt walkers, little drummer boys, a “rad hatter” station, and performances from Cover Down, Plano Symphony Orchestra, North Texas Performing Arts, and other local groups. Complimentary food and drink samples from The Shops at Legacy retailers and restaurants will be available.

WHAT: Lights at Legacy welcomes the 2018 holiday season with a grand tree-lighting and family-fun event at The Shops at Legacy.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 4-7 p.m. with pre-party event at 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Shops at Legacy, Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

SCHEDULE:

Pre-Party at 2 p.m.

Holiday movie with Santa and Mrs. Claus

“Elf” at The Angelika Film Center at The Shops at Legacy – $9 tickets available for sale at AngelikaFilmCenter.com/Plano, sponsored by Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Lights at Legacy Event Begins 4 p.m.

Tip: Get there early. Exclusive swag bags will be available to the first 200 guests who visit The Shops at Legacy booth, located in front of Mi Cocina. Don’t miss out — lucky recipients will receive a surprise gift card in their bag!

4-5:45 p.m. Photos with Santa will be available for only $15, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Children’s Health. Located off Bishop Road, next to Kendra Scott.

6 p.m. Count down to the official tree lighting with Santa Claus and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

This complimentary family-friendly holiday event is brought to Plano by Children’s Health, Sky Ranch, Prince of Peace Catholic School, Atmos Energy and the City of Plano, who are event sponsors.

BONUS: Shoppers, get a holiday bonus! On November 18, spend a total of $150 or more with at least one retailer and one restaurant in The Shops at Legacy and receive a $25 digital gift card. Turn in your receipts at The Shops at Legacy booth (located in front of Mi Cocina) on Nov. 18, between 5-7 p.m. Gift cards will be delivered digitally. But hurry: Only 150 will be given out! For more information on the holiday bonus, visit www.shopsatlegacy.com.

Santa Stops at The Shops at Legacy

Can’t get enough of the festivities? Make your holiday fun at The Shops at Legacy even better this season with a visit to Santa Claus!

Looking for the big guy in the classic red suit? This holiday season, Santa finds his holiday home in Plano at The Shops at Legacy, where he is ready for picture-perfect close-ups with your kiddos. Put this all-important meeting with the Big Guy in Red on your little tykes’ holiday schedule with Santa photos by appointment.

WHAT: Santa Photos at The Shops at Legacy with the red-suited jolly ol’ elf himself in Santa’s Village

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 1-23, 2018, by appointment only

– On Saturdays, appointments are available 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

– On Sundays, appointments available 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: The Shops at Legacy – south side of Legacy Road, on Bishop Road next to Kendra Scott

HOW: Book your appointment by calling (972) 834-4300, or online at http://www.silverstarpicturessanta.com/. Photo packages start at just $30!

