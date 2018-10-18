Food

Chef Marcus Strietzel introduces us to Neighborhood Services

Chef Marcus Strietzel of Neighborhood Services tried cooking bacon and eggs when he was 5, and he would be a lawyer in another life. If you happen to pop in to Neighborhood Services on a Wednesday, he recommends you try the CFS special.

Chef Marcus Strietzel, Neighborhood Services, Frisco

Image courtesy of chefsroll.com

Chef Marcus is a featured chef at the American Heart Association’s 2018 Collin County Heart Ball. For more information about the Heart Ball visit collincountyheartball.heart.org.

 

When did you know you wanted to be a chef?

Around age 5, my parents said that I would get up and try to cook Sunday breakfast by pulling a chair over to the stove and make bacon and eggs.

How did you get into the cooking business? 

I started in Germany at my aunt’s Gasthaus. Then in high school, I started working in restaurants and continued throughout college.

Read more: Inside Whiskey Cake with Chef Hugh Stewart 

Who taught you how to cook? 

I pick up a little from everyone and still do to this day. My grandmothers, mother, and aunt have taught me the most along with the chefs that I have worked with throughout my career.

What has been your favorite memory as a chef so far? 

Working at the Gasthaus in Germany.

What do you think is the most difficult part of your job? 

The long hours and dramatic reduction in skilled culinary labor.

Read more: Brunch at Neighborhood Services

Courtesy of Neighborhood Services

What is the most popular dish at Neighborhood Services? 

The London Broil and Frites.

How would you describe the cuisine at Neighborhood Services? 

Classic American.

What is your favorite dish on your menu? 

Fish and Chips.

Courtesy of Neighborhood Services

What is one dish at your restaurant that is less popular but that you wish more people would try? 

The CFS special on Wednesdays.

Read more: Get to know Chef Paloma, executive chef of CREST Infiniti Frisco 

How do you come up with ideas for new dishes? 

Collaboration with other chefs and looking at new food trends. I think about how we can come up with a new item and have it make sense on our menus.

What is your favorite ingredient to work with? 

I really do not have a favorite; I love working with lots of new things and seeing how they can be twisted into something amazing.

If you weren’t cooking, what would you do for a living? 

I’d most likely be a lawyer – my wife says I like to debate a lot.

What is your favorite food or meal? 

Our family Christmas dinner: Rouladen, Red Cabbage, Sauerbraten, Schnitzel, Spätzle, Potato Dumplings, and Kalter Hund for dessert.

What do you love most about your job?  

The creativity we get to make new things and the people that I get to work with. It takes a special person to want to be a chef or work in the culinary world.

Read more: Talking steak and seafood with Chef Justin Yoakum of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 

If you could cook a meal for anyone in the world, who would it be, and what would you cook? 

I already do that! My wife, and her favorite meal is Sloppy Joe, but I do a cheffed-up version of it for her.

What is the best piece of advice you would give to aspiring chefs? 

Don’t believe what you see on TV. It is still long hours, lots to learn, and the answer is always yes Chef!

Courtesy of Neighborhood Services

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

Neighborhood Services is a Dallas-based restaurant with a location in the Omni Hotel in Frisco. It serves upscale American comfort food in a relaxed environment and modern rustic designed space.

11 Cowboys Way
Frisco, Texas 75034

nhstheoriginal.com

COLLIN COUNTY HEART BALL

Meet Chef Marcus at the Collin County Heart Ball on November 3.

American Heart Association’s Collin County Heart Ball promises to be an evening of exquisite food, spirits and passion, bringing community and philanthropic leaders together at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Led by Head Chef Hugh Stewart, attendees will have the opportunity to visit chef stations from many of Collin County’s finest restaurants as part of a unique culinary experience.

For tickets and information visit collincountyheartball.heart.org.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
