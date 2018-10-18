Food

Get your sweet tooth in the fall spirit with SusieCakes

Aayushi Pramanik


Trick or Treat Cupcake Box

SusieCakes’ delectable desserts available this fall including homestyle classics such as Apple Crumble Pie, made with perfectly seasoned cinnamon apple filling and topped with Susie’s signature crumble, and Susie’s traditional Pumpkin Pie baked in an old-fashioned flaky crust.

October is filled with seasonal delights featuring all things pumpkin including Pumpkin Maple Cupcakes– pumpkin spice cupcake frosted with real maple buttercream; Pumpkin Spice Cake – four layers of pumpkin spice cake frosted with pumpkin cream cheese frosting and drizzled with homemade chocolate ganache; Pumpkin Cheesecake – baked on a graham cracker crust and topped with sweetened sour cream; Pumpkin Bread Pudding– layered with fresh cinnamon whipped cream; and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies – chewy pumpkin spice cookies baked with chocolate chips.

SusieCakes’ Pumpkin Bread Pudding

SusieCakes will also feature spooky treats for Halloween! The guest favorite being the Trick-or-Treat Bar, a chewy blondie bar loaded with mini M&Ms™, Reese’s Pieces™, Butterfinger™ and Heath Bar™; Halloween Frosted Sugar Cookies in kid-friendly designs (ghosts, jack-o-lanterns, & vampires); and the Halloween Treat Tray featuring 48 mini assorted sugar cookies.

SusieCakes’ Halloween Treat Tray

Available Now through October 31st:

  • Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Pumpkin Maple Cupcakes
  • Pumpkin Spice Cake
  • Halloween Frosted Sugar Cookies
  • Trick-or-Treat Bar
  • Halloween Treat Tray

Available Now through the end of year:

  • Apple Crumble Pie
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • Pumpkin Bread Pudding

WHERE:

All SusieCakes locations

For more information about SusieCakes’ fall desserts and locations, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
