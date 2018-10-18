Food

Taste Buds Kitchen coming soon to Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
Taste Buds Kitchen, Plano’s premier provider of cooking classes, parties and camps for kids, families and adults, is opening October 26th for business at their new location at 7200 Independence Parkway.

Taste Buds Kitchen Plano

Taste Buds Kitchen Plano joins its sister kitchen in Southlake, TX, which opened in 2015. Taste Buds Kitchen is revolutionizing the way kids, families and adults experience the kitchen from signature Summer Camps to o Birthday Parties, Parent & Child Workshops, Adult BYOB Classes, Team Building Events, Bridal, Bachelorette and Bachelor Parties.

Taste Buds Kitchen has something for everyone. “We are bringing a service to Plano which cannot be found anywhere else in the heart of the metroplex. There is a need for more family friendly culinary activities which can help grow the imagination, empowerment and creativity for participants of all ages. We want to be a part of this amazing community and grow with Plano in the years to come.” says Owner Eden Bullock. “Our mission is to be the top culinary entertainment experience for kids, families and adults by engaging and delighting our budding chefs in the kitchen.”

Prices range from $28 per child (with caregiver included) to $60 per adult on BYOB nights.

As part of their grand opening celebrations, Taste Buds Kitchen Plano has “buy 1, bring 1” offer on a number of fun cooking classes! Options include:

Click here for the full calendar of upcoming events.

Read more: Chefs for Farmers is back and bigger than ever 

For more information on Taste Buds, visit www.tastebudskitchen.com/plano

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
