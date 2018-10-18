TruDerm honors breast cancer survivors

TruDerm is honoring breast cancer survivors by offering complimentary scar revision and radiation tattoo removal services this October. Thanks to a suite of state-of-the-art laser services, the center is able to provide these services as a part of their journey after breast cancer.

“We wanted to share the heart of our brand and do what we can knowing we have these great assets at-hand,” says Marta Danylyk, Marketing Director at TruDerm. “We believe everyone deserves to love the skin they’re in, whether they want to keep their scars or not. We’re honored to be a part of their journey to helping them feel their best.”

Survivors have the opportunity to receive complimentary scar revision or they can have their radiation freckles or scar revised. TruDerm will have two specialists performing the treatments, including Laser Specialist, Sally Kent, who’s currently in remission from breast cancer and sadly lost her mother to the disease.

“It’s beautiful to be able to share this experience with someone who had such a close connection to the cause,” Danylyk says. “We’re honored to be able to offer this experience and hope it’s something we can continue to grow in the future.”

Read more: Irreversibly brain damaged, how Dr. Ding learned to live and love again

TruDerm opened in early 2018, first with a location at Watters Creek in Allen and more recently with a second location at Legacy West.

“TruDerm was founded out of a need for comprehensive, accessible dermatology care,” Danylyk says. “Traditionally, cosmetic and medical services are separated and the two experiences were disconnected, but at TruDerm you get reassurance that both kinds of treatments are consulted on both spectrums and available seven days a week.”

The centers offer a full suite of services, including botox and fillers as well as traditional dermatology services performed by a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Max Adler.

To learn more about this program, visit TruDerm.com or contact their team at 972-635-3400.

Read more: How tattoos help survivors of breast cancer heal