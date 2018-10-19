Ida Claire celebrates Halloween early with treats for all

Why wait until October 31 to have some Halloween fun? Ida Claire, located at 5001 Beltline Road in Addison, is getting a jump start on the holiday with a slew of spooky activities taking place on Saturday, October 27 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to show off their most inspired looks during a costume contest with a $500 and $250 American Express Gift Card prize for 1stand 2nd place. The contest is free to enter and winners will be announced at 10 p.m.

Drink specials include $3 wine and beer options and $5 themed cocktails such as The White Walker Frozen Zombie (Don Q Rums, passion fruit, citrus, Pomegranate Grenadine and Angostura Bitters), #PSL (Toasted Pumpkin-Seed Templeton Rye,Turbinado and Angostura Bitters), The Necromancer (Milagro Blanco Tequila, passionfruit agave, squid ink and lime), Beetle Gin n’ Juice (Hendrick’s Gin, blood orange marmalade, tonic and lime oil) and The Jack Skellington (Reyka Vodka, dark chocolate, honey and almond milk).

On the patio, musician Kirk Thurmond will perform haunting acoustic hits from 8 to 11 p.m., and there will be complimentary palm readings in the privacy of the on-site airstream trailer.

For more information about Ida Claire and their Halloween event, click here.