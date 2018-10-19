Events

Plano Profile Cover Party at Mexican Bar Company

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

After days of nonstop freezing, stormy conditions, the sun came out in time for us to celebrate the release of our Innovation Issue at The District at Willow Bend.

As the concept of the shopping mall is slowly fading, The Shops at Willow Bend is hoping to keep it afloat by opening a new destination anchored by chef-driven restaurants in conjunction with the mall. Among the new restaurants and bars are Knife, Whistle Britches, Ascension Coffee, Terra Mediterranean, and Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC) who hosted our Innovation Issue Cover Party.

Each of the new restaurants at The District Willow Bend is chef-driven, with Chef Patricio Sandoval backing Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC).

Chef Patricio Sandoval is the chef in the kitchen at Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC). Photo courtesy of The Shops at Willow Bend.

Read more: Love at first bite: The District at Willow Bend

Throughout the night, attendees were treated to a variety of cocktails, including margaritas, wines, and beers on tap. While Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC) offers a great selection of cocktails, perhaps the best of the night was the the Pinadito: a delicious pineapple margarita with a kick. 

Attendees were also given samples of chips and guacamole, carnitas and governador tacos, and house campechano. The campechano is MBC’s spin on the typical ceviche, with hints of lime, jalapeño, cilantro, and thick, meaty chunks of shrimp and octopus.

The staff at MBC was friendly, attentive, and delivered appetizers in a punctual manner. Each staff member was prepared to answer any question with ease.

Upon leaving the cover party, guests were gifted a “swag bag” from The Shops at Willow Bend, containing a cutting board, a picnic blanket, a beer koozie, and coupons to some of the restaurants in The District at Willow Bend.

Read more: Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan

MBC is the first of the new restaurants to open in The District at Willow Bend, with the rest set to open later this month.

Photography by Stephanie Tann 

Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC)

6212 W Park Blvd Ste Rs-10
Plano, TX 75093

Website

(972) 972-4466

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.7K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
1.3K
Community

Plano newborn fights meningitis
1.2K
Leisure

Step into the Star Wars universe with virtual reality at Cinemark Plano
1.2K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
Children's Health pediatric urgent care the colony Children's Health pediatric urgent care the colony
1.1K
Family

Children’s Health PM Urgent Care opens in The Colony
fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco
1.1K
Events

Fall festivals in Plano and beyond
1.1K
Community

Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan
1.0K
Events

Oktoberfeast Beer and Music Festival comes to Legacy Hall
Pearl Cup Sip, Plano, The Boardwalk at Granite Park Pearl Cup Sip, Plano, The Boardwalk at Granite Park
823
Food

Pearl Cup Sip, coffee-and-wine concept, opens at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano
Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health
818
Health

Tracie Jones survived two heart attacks in four days
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
771
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
748
Business

Praveena Nathawat, Head of Talent Management and D&I at Ericsson, shares some advice
To Top