Plano Profile Cover Party at Mexican Bar Company

After days of nonstop freezing, stormy conditions, the sun came out in time for us to celebrate the release of our Innovation Issue at The District at Willow Bend.

As the concept of the shopping mall is slowly fading, The Shops at Willow Bend is hoping to keep it afloat by opening a new destination anchored by chef-driven restaurants in conjunction with the mall. Among the new restaurants and bars are Knife, Whistle Britches, Ascension Coffee, Terra Mediterranean, and Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC) who hosted our Innovation Issue Cover Party.

Each of the new restaurants at The District Willow Bend is chef-driven, with Chef Patricio Sandoval backing Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC).

Read more: Love at first bite: The District at Willow Bend

Throughout the night, attendees were treated to a variety of cocktails, including margaritas, wines, and beers on tap. While Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC) offers a great selection of cocktails, perhaps the best of the night was the the Pinadito: a delicious pineapple margarita with a kick.

Attendees were also given samples of chips and guacamole, carnitas and governador tacos, and house campechano. The campechano is MBC’s spin on the typical ceviche, with hints of lime, jalapeño, cilantro, and thick, meaty chunks of shrimp and octopus.

The staff at MBC was friendly, attentive, and delivered appetizers in a punctual manner. Each staff member was prepared to answer any question with ease.

Upon leaving the cover party, guests were gifted a “swag bag” from The Shops at Willow Bend, containing a cutting board, a picnic blanket, a beer koozie, and coupons to some of the restaurants in The District at Willow Bend.

Read more: Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan

MBC is the first of the new restaurants to open in The District at Willow Bend, with the rest set to open later this month.

Photography by Stephanie Tann

Mexican Bar Company – Cocina (MBC)

6212 W Park Blvd Ste Rs-10

Plano, TX 75093

Website

(972) 972-4466