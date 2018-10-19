Camels, kings and flying angels, Prestonwood Baptist Church presents The Gift of Christmas

The Gift of Christmas is a Prestonwood tradition and has become one of the highlights of the Christmas season, with thousands of guests attending every year. This visually stunning multimedia event is complete with special effects, a nearly 1,000-member cast and choir, live orchestra, flying angels and much more!

This year, The Gift of Christmas is coming to the Prestonwood Baptist Church Plano Campus on December 8-9 and December 12-16.

The program will keep you fully engaged for a powerful 100 minutes, the perfect length for every family member to enjoy. It is complete with all your Christmas favorites, including the beautiful Living Nativity. Featuring camels and kings, flying angels and eye-popping virtual scenery, the Christmas story comes to life in a breathtaking way. A bold lighting and scenic design gives a unique look to inspire and engage the audience, enhancing the message of The Greatest Story Ever Told! The scenic pieces, costumes and choreography are highlighted by a brilliant, original musical score, arranged and orchestrated just for Prestonwood and this special event.

At the heart of this production will be the simple story of Christmas—the manger, shepherds, Joseph and Mary, the Christ child—and the glorious hope we have in our Savior!

It is an awe-inspiring presentation of the true gift of Christmas and an experience not to be missed!

TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY, OCT. 29. Tickets sell out quickly, so make sure to get yours as soon as possible!

Visit the Prestonwood website for more details and showtimes.