Meet Shannon Rutkowski, Director of Catering and Convention Services at Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park

Shannon Rutkowski holds a B.S. in Hospitality from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Her career began at Hilton Short Hills in New Jersey where she served 14 years in various evolutionary roles, including her final role there as a Senior Events Services Manager. In 2008, she obtained her CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) certification.

Shannon came to the DFW area five years ago when she was transferred to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas as a Senior Event Manager. For the last two years, Shannon has shared her expertise at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park, where she leads the catering and events team as the Director of Catering and Convention Services. Shannon’s leadership has helped Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park to flourish and expand its footprint as a local leader for corporate meetings, social events, and top banquet offerings.

Shannon’s passion is guiding the team to ensure that they deliver the upmost customer service so every event provides the guest with the best experience and take home memories as possible. Her fervent hope is that every attendee remembers his or her special event as unique to them and leave wanting to share their positive experience with others and definitely come back often.

Shannon’s love of hospitality began at just 14 years of age when a family vacation to Hilton Head, South Carolina sparked a passion. She was able to meet and engage with interns working on the island. Bridging that spark and previous high school experience as a hostess for a national restaurant chain, Shannon’s career path was laid.

Shannon is a native of Dallas and thrives in assisting others in organizing galas and charity events is one of Shannon’s professional passions while working with the community to make a positive impact is one of her Shannon’s personal passions. Shannon is also a long-time Plano resident.