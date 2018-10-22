Halloween events across Collin County

Looking for some tricks and scares this Halloween, or just want to enjoy some treats with the family? Check out these spooky events around Collin County!

October 20, 6 PM – 10 PM

12th Annual Halloween at the Heard: A Family Fun Night Fundraiser

Halloween at the Heard features a safe environment to experience the joy of trick-or-treating along the eerie Dinosaurs Live! Live-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs trail. Families also will enjoy an evening full of fun activities including a presentation of a family-friendly movie on the Heard’s outdoor amphitheater stage. Those who dare will be able take a trail detour after the movie through our “Haunted Forest” and “Ghost Town” where they may encounter a ghost or creature of the night. Guests can also have a photo taken in their costumes. Tickets will be available to the public beginning October 3. heardmuseum.org

October 21, 10 AM – 4 PM

Plano Family Expo Trick or Treat

North Texans, A family fun-filled free event designed by families for families. Come and enjoy interactive Halloween activities, family services near you, community networking, performances. competitions and entertainment, parent pampering and MORE! planofamilyexpo.com/

October 25, 5 PM – 8 PM

Boo Bash at Tom Muehlenbeck Center

Children ages 12 & under and their parents are welcome to come and go anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Come dressed in costume with your trick or treat bag for a fun night of carnival games and candy! plano.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=18946

October 25, 6 PM – 8 PM

The Spirit Walk at The Star

Spirits galore will haunt The Star in Frisco on October 25 — sippable spirits, that is! Get your spook on and join us for an evening of treats … no tricks about it! planoprofile.com/2018/10/02/spirit-walk-trick-or-treat-the-star-frisco/

Read more: Collin County’s best pumpkin patches

October 26, 10 AM – 12 PM

Trick or Treat at the Farm

Put on your favorite costume and come Trick or Treat at the Heritage Farmstead. Activities include trick or treating, chicken feeding, tractor rides, a craft, and so much more! Open to ages 1-9. heritagefarmstead.org/event-registration/?ee=291

October 26-31

Hall-o-ween at Legacy Hall

It’s not too late to scare up some new ideas for Halloween fun, and this year there’s something for everyone as Legacy Hall hosts a six-day celebration of Hall-o-Ween complete with thematic food and drinks. planoprofile.com/2018/10/12/legacy-hall-plano-hallween/

October 27, 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

Halloween Skate at Allen Event Center

There will be candy, raffles and much more. All on-ice participants must wear skates. Those who dress up in their costumes will receive a free skate rental. Open to all ages. cityofallen.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=6377

October 27

Friscovania

Bid to win the chance for you and a guest to have a runway coaching session with a professional runway coach! Plus, up to 8 of your friends and family will get to watch you walk in a runway show in Frisco, Texas. friscovania.com/

October 27, 9 AM – 3 PM

McKinney Fall Festival & Monster Dash 5k Presented by McKinney Volkswagen

Join us in McKinney, Texas for a family friendly fall celebration! We’re kick starting the festivities with the MONSTER DASH 5K Presented by McKinney Volkswagen at 9am! Plan your costume and purchase your tickets NOW to the Monster Dash before we are sold out! eventbrite.com/e/mckinney-fall-festival-monster-dash-5k-presented-by-mckinney-volkswagen-tickets-47936316814

October 27, 8 PM – 2 AM

2018 Dallas Halloween Bar Crawl

It’s time to get spooky! Party with Dallas bars for our Halloween Bar Crawl! eventbrite.com/e/2018-dallas-halloween-bar-crawl-saturday-tickets-49054755093?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Read more: Get your sweet tooth in the fall spirit with SusieCakes

October 28, 12 PM – 5 PM

Spooky Body Science

Come join us at the Frisco Sci-Tech Discovery Center for some Halloween fun while learning just exactly how one stretches their mind. This event will feature hands-on experiments and demonstrations all focused on the ins and outs of the human body. Come dressed up in costume and be ready for spooky, gross fun! Free with admission. mindstretchingfun.org/spooky-body-science/

October 28, 1 PM – 4 PM

Trick or Treat the Square

Come dressed in your best costume & trick or treat at some of your favorite restaurants, shops & businesses at Frisco Square! Also, enjoy a petting zoo, face painters, balloon artists, horse drawn wagon rides, a pooch parade/costume contest & dog adoption sponsored by Mazie’s Mission, and more. friscosquare.com/events/trick-or-treat-the-square-friscosquare/

October 28, 4 PM – 9 PM

Halloween Safe-tacular for Kids & Pets

Meet and Greet with Dallas Police Department, Fire Rescue and Army, arts & crafts, games, bounce houses, live music, candy, pets treats, and more!! eventbrite.com/e/halloween-safe-tacular-for-kids-pets-tickets-47860993520?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

October 31, 10:30 AM – 11 AM

Puppet Shows: Big Pumpkin Halloween

Get in the Halloween Spirit! Watch the Big Pumpkin puppet show, hear Halloween stories and trick-or-treat throughout Schimelpfenig Library. Costumes welcome! All ages. .plano.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=20444

October 31, 4 PM – 7 PM

Scare on the Square

The shops in downtown McKinney and McKinney Main Street invite you to come out and enjoy the sights of hundreds of ghosts and goblins young and old in Historic Downtown McKinney. This annual event provides interactive activities to celebrate a safe, secure, family fun Halloween event. mckinneytexas.org/660/Scare-on-the-Square

Through October 31

Dark Hour Haunted House

Are you sleeping well at night? Do nightmares keep you from getting the rest you deserve? They should. This Halloween Season, plunge into another dimension of fear…when bad dreams become reality. REALITY IS SHATTERED. Dive into the human psyche and live your nightmares during select nights this Halloween season! darkhourhauntedhouse.com/

Read more: Get ready for ‘Neath the Wreath: Collin County’s biggest holiday market!