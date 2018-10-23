Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce Annual Year End Celebration

On Saturday, December 01, 2018 at 6:00 PM, the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th Annual Year End Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Allen. The featured keynote speaker for this momentous occasion is Ms. Leslie O’Hare, TEDx Empowerment & Motivational Speaker. To read more about Leslie O’Hare and her global accomplishments, please peruse her full biography at leslieoharemedia.com.

The lavish, red carpet and black-tie affair will serve as the formal installation ceremony for the 2019 Executive Committee Officers and Board of Directors. The evening’s festivities will award several youth scholarships, Trailblazer Awards to six local Collin County community leaders & business owners, silent auction, entertainment, fine dining, door prizes & raffle drawings.

The mission of CCBCC is to empower and support Black Businesses in Collin County. CCBCC is proactive in developing programs and events that will have a positive impact economically for our community, benefit the membership and business community by promoting, maintaining and supporting minority businesses through leadership opportunities, community support and business-building programs. CCBCC will continually strives to enhance the patronage of minority businesses in Collin County!

For information on membership for CCBCC, upcoming community events, general meeting information and to purchase tickets to attend the 12th Annual Year End Celebration, please visit ccblackchamber.org or contact the 12th Annual Year End Celebration Committee at [email protected]

Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce 12th Annual Year End Celebration

Saturday, December 01, 2018

Networking & Cocktail Hour starts @ 6:00 P.M

Programs & Dinner starts promptly @ 7:00 P.M

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

705 S. Central Expressway, Allen, Texas 75013

Tickets

CCBCC Member, $60.00

Non-Member, $75.00

Click here to purchase.

Attire

Black Tie/Dressy Cocktail