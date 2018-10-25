Moxie’s offers crowd-pleasing comfort food and unique craft cocktails

Last month, Canadian-based Moxie’s Grill & Bar opened its newest location in Plano. Moxie’s offers a variety of hearty, New-American dishes and a unique selection of signature house cocktails.



Moxie’s Drinks

The blackberry mint bourbon mule is a great choice for those who want something traditional, but also want to spice things up. It consists of Bullet Bourbon, fresh muddled blackberries, mint, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, and freshly squeezed lime. It tastes almost a like a grape soda, with slight hints of alcohol. Perfect for those who don’t care for the taste of hard liquor.



Other good choices are the grapefruit mojito and the avocado gimlet, the latter of which is a bright green smoothie-like beverage, which consists of rosemary and olive infused gin, avocado, apfelkorn, simple syrup, and fresh pressed lime. Don’t be fooled by the avocado gimlet’s sweet, frothy appearance. This drink is not a force to be reckoned with.

Read more: Why Plano needed Legacy Hall

Moxie’s Starters



If you’ve never tried poutine before, Moxie’s poutine sets the bar pretty high. These fries are slathered in a brown, creamy, gooey gravy and topped with cheese curds. The poutine is a warm, hearty appetizer: perfect comfort food.

Another good starter is the calamari, which is assorted with bits of ginger and jalapeño crisps. The calamari comes served with sides of sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli.



Moxie’s Mains



The chicken Madeira rigatoni is a favorite among Moxie’s guests. The rigatoni is immersed in a sweet, savory mushroom and Madeira wine sauce with rosemary and lemon butter. The noodles are topped with juicy slices of pan-roasted chicken and scrapes of parmesan cheese.

Read more: Brunch at The Brixton at The Shops at Legacy

A lighter option is the blackened chicken sandwich, which pairs well with the house minestrone.

Moxie’s Grill & Bar

8451 Parkwood Blvd

Plano, TX 75024

(469) 535-5300

moxies.com