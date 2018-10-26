Chicken fried steak: A southern tradition explained

Food

A traditional chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes on the side | Via Puretaste

Go to any barbecue joint, diner, or other comfort food establishment in Texas, and you’re guaranteed to find chicken fried steak on the menu. To us southerners, chicken fried steak is traditional fare, but a dish with such an unusual name may cause a bit of confusion to those from up north. So, what exactly is this dish us Texas folk hold so dearly?

Chicken fried steak is a piece of beef steak that is typically coated with season flour and pan-fried. This particular cooking method gives it the appearance of fried chicken. Chicken fried steak is usually topped with a cream, sausage, or pepper gravy. It is one of few dishes that is eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

There are many claims as to who originally created the chicken fried steak, however, it is often attributed to German and Austrian immigrants, who are thought to have crafted the dish in the 19th century. Lamesa, Texas is often credited as the birthplace of the chicken fried steak, and a festival celebrating the crispy slab of meat is held every year.

In Plano, you can get chicken fried steak at various diners restaurants, including Country Burger, Norma’s Cafe, and Mama’s Daughters’ Diner.

Another good variation of the chicken fried steak is the Chicken Fried Brisket from Kenny’s Smokehouse.

Ross’s Famous Chicken Fried Brisket and eggs from Kenny’s Smokehouse | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Today, October 26, is National Chicken Fried Steak Day, so make your way over to your favorite local diner, slap on a bib, and indulge in the warm, crispy, juicy goodness that is the chicken fried steak.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
